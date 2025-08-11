VC-Level Briefing: How DeSci Led the Crypto Market in a Single Day

PANews
2025/08/11 16:50
GET
GET$0.0123-0.80%
SUI Desci Agents
DESCI$0.0002793-10.88%
VinuChain
VC$0.00569+10.48%

Author: hoeem

Compiled by Tim, PANews

Read this because you want to get a VC-grade research on the DeSci track, which is exactly the best performing narrative in the crypto market recently, especially on August 7th.

It's a bold idea, so keep reading. It only takes 5 minutes to read and covers:

  1. What are the most popular DeSci tokens currently?
  2. Value Discovery vs. Mind Share
  3. Funding Rate
  4. Comparison of new and old tokens
  5. DeSci track mental distribution
  6. Smart Followers vs. Regular Followers
  7. DeSci track KOL accounts worth following

DeSci was the best performing narrative sector today.

DeSci has a mere 0.2% mind share in the entire crypto space. Yes, that’s it, that little orange box in the bottom right corner.

Less attention is true, but that's not the whole story, because if we take a closer look at the biggest gainers in mindshare over the past week, we'll find that DeSci tops the list.

So, let's delve deeper into this narrative. I hope you can go from knowing nothing about DeSci to gaining a deep understanding of the key influencers at the heart of this narrative and the sources of their influence. Let's begin.

1. What are the most popular DeSci tokens currently?

  • $BIO
  • $CRYO
  • $RIF
  • $URO
  • $YNE
  • $RSC

Over the past 24 hours, BIO has maintained its leading position in the sector with over $400 million in trading volume, while other competing products have only traded between $1 million and $4 million. If you notice a surge in BIO, you might want to look for similar tokens with potential to catch up, but this is very risky!

2. Value Discovery vs. Mind Share

Let’s take a look at mindshare/FDV to perhaps see how some coins have a different mindshare than FDV.

Compared to their FDVs, the following small-cap projects have great potential:

3. Funding Rate

Not all tokens on this list have funding rates, but it’s clear that despite BIO’s surge, some people are still shorting it. This may indicate that the token still has room to rise and its price may rise further.

4. Comparison between new and old tokens

Whenever a new narrative emerges in the market, newly listed currencies usually see greater gains, which is exactly the case in the current market. Therefore, it is recommended to keep a close eye on these new currencies and other currencies that may be listed:

5. DeSci Track's Mental Distribution

  • $BIO-50%
  • $CRYO -21.43%
  • $LAKE -21.43%
  • $URO -7.14%

6. Smart Followers vs. Regular Followers

Let’s take a look at which coins have the smartest followers.

Now we can see the ratio of smart followers to regular followers and determine if they noticed a protocol earlier than others:

7. Key opinion leaders worth following in the DeSci track

Let’s take a look at who’s actively participating in reinvigorating the DeSci buzz + who’s an early adopter of this trend so you can follow them for the latest DeSci news and stay ahead of the narrative.

@zacxbt

@sjdedic

@paulkhls

@langeriuseth

@ViktorDefi

@0xSalazar

@this_investor

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP Challenges $5, DOT Miners Help XRP Mining Enthusiasts Benefit From The Spike

XRP Challenges $5, DOT Miners Help XRP Mining Enthusiasts Benefit From The Spike

Trump’s crypto-friendly executive order, coupled with the conclusion of the Ripple-SEC lawsuit, is injecting strong confidence into the XRP market. With policy barriers removed and legal ambiguity lifted, XRP’s price has surged, with investors betting on its potential to not only break through $5 but also challenge $10. Based on this trend, DOT Miners launched cloud mining contracts supporting XRP. Users simply hold XRP and activate their computing power, and the system automatically distributes profits daily, requiring no additional equipment or manual operation. The system automatically settles profits daily, allowing previously idle XRP to generate additional income every day. How to Start Mining with DOT Miners and Earn Profits: 1: Visit the DOT Miners website and create your account – get $15 free to start mining and earn $0.60 per day. 2: Securely connect your digital wallet address for fast deposit withdrawals. 3: Flexibly choose a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe. You can check out DOT Miners’ latest mining contracts here. After purchasing a mining contract, wait 24 hours for your earnings to be automatically credited to your account. Upon contract expiration, your principal will be automatically returned to your account, and you can withdraw funds at any time to continue investing. Why Choose DOT Miners ⦁ Compliance Guarantee: The platform is registered and operated with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). ⦁ Green Energy: 100% renewable energy, such as solar and hydroelectric power. ⦁ Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide security comparable to bank deposits. ⦁ No Entry Requirements: No mining equipment or technical background required. ⦁ 24/7 Customer Support, with an average response time of 1-3 minutes. ⦁ Supports deposits and withdrawals in multiple currencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and other major currencies. ⦁ Referral Rewards: Enjoy the most generous affiliate program (3% + 1.5%), referral commissions, and bonuses up to $77,777 USD. About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a globally renowned cloud mining service provider specializing in Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure upgrades. We provide compliant and secure services to over 5 million users in over 100 countries. With support from Bitmain, we also promote global financial education and financial inclusion, enabling people around the world to share in the opportunities of the digital economy. Safe and Sustainable Mining for the Future In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. DOT Miners prioritizes the security of users’ funds and information. By maintaining transparent operations and adhering to national compliance standards, we provide investors with solid protection, allowing them to focus on profits with peace of mind. Furthermore, all mining sites are powered by renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality. This not only reduces environmental pollution but also increases sustainable returns for investors, allowing every participant to reap the dual benefits of both wealth and environmental protection. To learn more, please visit the DOT Miners official website or download the official App to get the service at your fingertips.
Solana
SOL$194.57-4.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.203-2.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$119,011.95-1.56%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02143-0.09%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005189-6.06%
XRP
XRP$3.1131-3.22%
Polkadot
DOT$3.994-4.74%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/15 17:34
Tether Treasury mints 1 billion new USDT on Ethereum

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion new USDT on Ethereum

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Whale Alert, Tether Treasury has minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum blockchain, worth approximately US$1.0011 billion.
Share
PANews2025/08/15 17:52
Ethereum TVL exceeds $95 billion, reaching a new high since 2022

Ethereum TVL exceeds $95 billion, reaching a new high since 2022

PANews reported on August 15 that according to DefiLlama, the total locked value (TVL) on the Ethereum (ETH) chain exceeded US$95 billion for the first time since January 2022 today,
Ethereum
ETH$4,636.42-1.72%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 17:43

Trending News

More

XRP Challenges $5, DOT Miners Help XRP Mining Enthusiasts Benefit From The Spike

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion new USDT on Ethereum

Ethereum TVL exceeds $95 billion, reaching a new high since 2022

XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy

Russia demands Israel immediately stop attacks and raids on Iran