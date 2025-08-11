Ethena prints golden cross that preceded 87% rally in 2024

Crypto.news
2025/08/11 19:07
CROSS
CROSS$0.27851-0.30%
Ethena
ENA$0.7278+0.69%

A golden cross has formed on the Ethena daily chart, and last time this appeared, ENA rallied over 80%.

Summary
  • Ethena (ENA) rose 16% to $0.85 on Aug. 11, extending its 30-day gains to nearly 150%.
  • USDe, Ethena’s synthetic stablecoin, has surpassed $10 billion in supply.
  • Ethereum’s breakout above $4k has strengthened confidence in USDe’s ETH-backed reserves.

According to data from crypto.news, Ethena (ENA) rallied 16% to an intraday high of $0.85 on Monday, Aug. 11. At this price, its weekly gains stand at over 35% while its gains over the past 30 days stood at nearly 150%.

Its market cap has risen to $5.4 billion, while its daily trading volume has dipped slightly, as over $1.4 trillion of ENA exchanged hands between traders.

Why did ENA rally today?

ENA’s rally today could primarily be due to improved investor sentiment as USDe, its synthetic stablecoin, surpassed $10 billion in circulating supply, marking a major milestone for the project. Notably, this milestone was reached with just 500 days since the stablecoin was launched, making USDe one of the fastest-growing stablecoins in the crypto industry.

Besides strong growth in its stablecoin, ENA’s rally has also been drawing strength from investor euphoria over Ethereum (ETH) breaking past $4k, a psychological resistance level it has struggled to surpass since December last year.

Ethereum has rallied over 20% over the past 7 days, significantly outperforming Bitcoin, which was up less than 7% during the same time period.

Strong Ethereum rallies often bode well for popular Ethereum-based projects. Since Ethena’s collateral reserves and hedging strategies are heavily ETH-based, Ethereum’s strong performance over the past week has noticeably strengthened the valuation of the protocol’s reserve, which in turn reinforces confidence in USDe’s stability. As such, ENA often moves in tandem with Ethereum.

Another bull case seems to be the demand for ENA across Korean markets. Some community members have observed that Korean investors have been increasing their exposure to Ethena over the past weeks, as highlighted by X user Ponyo.

ENA price analysis

ENA broke out of a descending parallel channel in early July as investor demand picked up. Since then, it has climbed over 200% to $0.81 as of press time.

On the daily chart, the 50-day simple moving average has crossed above the 200-day simple moving average, forming a “golden cross.” This pattern often signals the start of a strong uptrend. The last time ENA formed a golden cross in late November, it gained more than 87% to reach its December peak of $1.33.

Ethena prints golden cross that preceded 87% rally in 2024 - 1

The current price structure also looks similar to that period, suggesting a possible recurrence of the earlier rally.

If ENA were to replicate the November rally in percentage terms, the projected target would be around $1.14.

Momentum indicators were also pointing higher at press time. The MACD line had moved above the signal line, a crossover often seen as confirmation of upward momentum, suggesting that buyers remain in control. The RSI is also in overbought territory after ENA’s sharp gains.

Ethena prints golden cross that preceded 87% rally in 2024 - 2

While this condition sometimes precedes short-term pullbacks, strong rallies backed by robust fundamentals can sustain overbought readings for an extended period. Nonetheless, minor corrections could occur before ENA’s next leg up.

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01918-5.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Alt ZK solutions can save Ethereum | Opinion

Alt ZK solutions can save Ethereum | Opinion

Alt verification layers will rescue Ethereum from the ZK proof deluge coming by 2030, delivering affordability and security.
PROJECT RESCUE
RESCUE$0.3499-0.65%
ZKsync
ZK$0.06341-4.01%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002754-4.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 16:51
Hong Kong SFC rolls out new custody standards for crypto platforms

Hong Kong SFC rolls out new custody standards for crypto platforms

Hong Kong SFC authority has unveiled new guidelines for how licensed crypto platforms handle customer funds, warning that recent failures overseas show the risks of weak custody controls. A new circular issued on August 15 by the Hong Kong SFC…
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/15 20:13

Trending News

More

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Alt ZK solutions can save Ethereum | Opinion

Hong Kong SFC rolls out new custody standards for crypto platforms

Ali Tongyi Qianwen: Multiple product upgrades, Qwen-Image image editing model is about to be launched

The GENIUS Act sparked regulatory controversy, with stablecoin interest rate loopholes drawing attention.