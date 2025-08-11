Rumble's second-quarter revenue increased 12% year-over-year, and its Class A shares were included in the Russell Index.

PANews
2025/08/11 19:22
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.295-5.12%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08525-0.31%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000075--%
RUSSELL
RUSSELL$0.006825+25.02%

PANews reported on August 11th that according to GlobeNewswire, video platform and cloud service provider Rumble announced its second-quarter 2025 financial results, with revenue reaching $25.1 million, a 12% year-on-year increase. At the end of the quarter, its Class A shares were included in the Russell 2000 and 3000 indices. Monthly active users (MAUs) for the quarter were 51 million, a decrease from the previous quarter, while ARPU was $0.42, a 24% increase from the previous quarter. Net loss was $30.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA loss was $20.5 million, an improvement from the previous year. The company held $30.64 million in liquidity, including 210.82 bitcoins. During the period, Rumble entered into strategic partnerships with MoonPay, Cumulus Media, and others, and appointed new marketing and sales executives.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01918-5.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Alt ZK solutions can save Ethereum | Opinion

Alt ZK solutions can save Ethereum | Opinion

Alt verification layers will rescue Ethereum from the ZK proof deluge coming by 2030, delivering affordability and security.
PROJECT RESCUE
RESCUE$0.3499-0.65%
ZKsync
ZK$0.06341-4.01%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002754-4.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 16:51
Hong Kong SFC rolls out new custody standards for crypto platforms

Hong Kong SFC rolls out new custody standards for crypto platforms

Hong Kong SFC authority has unveiled new guidelines for how licensed crypto platforms handle customer funds, warning that recent failures overseas show the risks of weak custody controls. A new circular issued on August 15 by the Hong Kong SFC…
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/15 20:13

Trending News

More

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Alt ZK solutions can save Ethereum | Opinion

Hong Kong SFC rolls out new custody standards for crypto platforms

Ali Tongyi Qianwen: Multiple product upgrades, Qwen-Image image editing model is about to be launched

The GENIUS Act sparked regulatory controversy, with stablecoin interest rate loopholes drawing attention.