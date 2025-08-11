Rumble's second-quarter revenue increased 12% year-over-year, and its Class A shares were included in the Russell Index.

PANews reported on August 11th that according to GlobeNewswire, video platform and cloud service provider Rumble announced its second-quarter 2025 financial results, with revenue reaching $25.1 million, a 12% year-on-year increase. At the end of the quarter, its Class A shares were included in the Russell 2000 and 3000 indices. Monthly active users (MAUs) for the quarter were 51 million, a decrease from the previous quarter, while ARPU was $0.42, a 24% increase from the previous quarter. Net loss was $30.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA loss was $20.5 million, an improvement from the previous year. The company held $30.64 million in liquidity, including 210.82 bitcoins. During the period, Rumble entered into strategic partnerships with MoonPay, Cumulus Media, and others, and appointed new marketing and sales executives.

