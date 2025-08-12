Huang Licheng made over $30 million in profits from long positions on ETH, HYPE, and PUMP

According to PANews on August 12th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, Machi Big Brother Huang Licheng has made over $30 million in profits and is currently heavily invested in ETH, HYPE, and PUMP. His holdings include 11,900 ETH (worth approximately $51 million), 500,000 HYPE (worth approximately $21.68 million), and 250,000,000 PUMP (worth approximately $907,500).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.