‘No One Wants ETH in the Long Run’—Samson Mow Warns of BTC-Driven Pump and Dump

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 10:30
A prominent bitcoin advocate and JAN3’s CEO, Samson Mow, alleged a cyclical trading pattern fueling recent ETH- BTC price shifts. He claimed that early ethereum investors—many holding substantial bitcoin reserves—are rotating BTC into ETH to boost its value with hype-driven narratives, such as “Ethereum Treasury” campaigns. According to Mow, the strategy ends when these actors sell ETH at inflated prices, leaving retail traders with devalued holdings while shifting profits back into BTC. He asserted that this pattern reflects a market reality where bitcoin remains the long-term preference over ethereum, warning, “No one wants ETH in the long run.” His remarks serve as a caution for traders to prepare for orchestrated market rotations and avoid becoming “generational bagholders.”

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

