Eden Network announces official closure and launch of EDEN token buyback

PANews reported on August 13th that Eden Network has decided to cease operations, with its Eden RPC, Eden Bundles, and Mempool Stream products discontinued effective immediately. Users are advised to switch to alternatives such as Flashbots Protect and Blocknative Mempool Explorer. Eden Network will launch a buyback program for EDEN tokens at a fixed exchange rate of 0.00001506 ETH/EDEN, with a total buyback of 2,000 ETH. Limited to the approximately 133 million EDEN currently in circulation, the buyback window will close at 23:59 UTC on September 30th. US users are not eligible to participate in this buyback.

