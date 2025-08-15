After the OKB destruction, the total amount has officially dropped to 21 million.

PANews reported on August 15th that according to Etherscan data, the OKEx: OKB Buy-Back and Burn wallet officially transferred 279 million OKB to the Null: 0x00…0000 black hole address at 14:00 UTC+8 today, effectively destroying the token. The total OKB supply has now officially dropped to 21 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

