Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Fxstreet
2025/08/16 00:58
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.008232-3.68%
Solayer
LAYER$0.588-3.84%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076+5.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,391.71-3.70%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003106-1.49%
  • Circle and Stripe look beyond Ethereum, announcing plans to build their own Layer-1 blockchain protocols.
  • Circle's Arc Layer-1 blockchain protocol is designed to offer enterprise-grade stablecoin payments, currency and capital markets.
  • Stripe's Tempo, in partnership with Paradigm, focuses on high-performance payments stablecoin infrastructure.

Circle, the issuer of the second-largest stablecoin, USDC, and Stripe, an Irish-American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) provider, have both announced plans to build their own Layer-1 blockchain protocols, seemingly ditching the largest smart contracts protocol, Ethereum (ETH).

Circle's Arc protocol, unveiled during the company's first earnings release since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in June, is designed to support stablecoin applications, currency payments, as well as capital markets. 

On the other hand, Stripe's Tempo protocol is a high-performance, payments-focused blockchain that will be developed in collaboration with crypto venture capital firm Paradigm, according to Fortune Crypto.

Why Circle, Stripe snubbed Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is the largest Layer-1 blockchain for smart contracts, boasting a history of uninterrupted operation since its inception. Ethereum has, over the years, become a household name for enterprise-grade smart contracts, boasting large and active developer communities. 

Ethereum's transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism cemented the protocol's support for Decentralized Applications (dApps), with ongoing scalability enhancement making it a leading choice for businesses eyeing expansion into Decentralised Finance (DeFi).

Despite the Ethereum blockchain's capabilities, Circle and Stripe prefer to build their Layer-1 protocols from the ground up, raising many questions among crypto enthusiasts. 

However, according to Barry Plunkett, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, the decision to steer clear of Ethereum, despite its advantages, is primarily to ensure control while betting on themselves.

"Building a Layer-1 is the best way to do that. Not to mention that open, transparent Layer-1s give these companies a great balance of control and connectivity. Interoperability between Layer-2s and other chains like Solana relies on third parties, and often struggles from finality issues due to fraud/Zk proving windows and Ethereum's slow finality," Plunkett told FXStreet.

Layer-1 blockchain protocols ensure transaction settlement happens in real-time and "deterministically," which, when combined with the necessary know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) guidelines, means compliant-first financial services.

"Thanks to the Circle IPO and coming regulation, they see stablecoins as a powerful and safe technology that can help them cut costs, streamline operations, and earn more on their cash reserves or customer deposits," Plunkett.

Stripe's Tempo's details remain vague, as shared by Crypto Fortune, with more information expected in due time. However, Circle's Arc will be an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain utilizing USDC as the native gas fees token. 

Arc will be integrated across Circle's product suite and services. Interoperability with the company's new and existing partner blockchains would ensure seamless adoption ahead of the protocol's public launch this fall.

Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.

Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.




Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001269-1.85%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00558+2.66%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0151-1.88%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000621-0.95%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001066-4.48%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) has emerged as one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ethereum after executing a dramatic shift in its treasury strategy during the second quarter of 2025. In its Q2 2025 results, the company reported that as of June 30, 2025, it held 728,804 ETH, nearly all of which is staked to generate yield. NEW: SharpLink reports Q2 2025 results: ✅ Total Raised: $2.6B ✅ Holdings: 728,804 ETH ($3.3B) ✅ ETH Concentration: 3.95 (98% increase) ✅ New Chairman: Joe Lubin @ethereumJoseph ✅ New Co-CEO: Joseph Chalom @joechalom pic.twitter.com/i4HC8hfKoX — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 15, 2025 Shift to Ethereum as Primary Treasury Asset In early June, SharpLink designated ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset, describing the move as a calculated bet on Ethereum’s future as “the core trust commodity of the next-generation financial system.” The company is acquiring ETH through disciplined capital formation and actively managing its holdings to maximize yield and compounding growth. Chairman Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of Consensys, said SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation and staking strategy distinguishes it from other public companies. “Ethereum is the trust layer for the decentralized economy, and SharpLink is actively compounding value for our fellow stockholders through yield generation and intelligent capital deployment,” he said. Leadership includes Co-CEO Joseph Chalom, a 20-year BlackRock veteran. Since launching the plan, SharpLink has raised over $2.6 billion via private investment in public equity (PIPE), at-the-market offerings, and registered direct offerings to fund ETH acquisitions. Rapid ETH Accumulation and Staking Rewards SharpLink reports it has staked nearly 100% of its ETH, generating cumulative rewards of approximately 1,326 ETH to date. The company’s ETH Concentration metric—a measure of accumulation efficiency—has surged 98% from 2.00 to 3.95 in just a few weeks. Management says this reflects a highly accretive scaling of holdings in a short timeframe. Chalom notes that the strategy places SharpLink “at the center of a transformational opportunity in global finance and technology.” Financial Results Impacted by Non-Cash Impairment For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, SharpLink reported revenue of $0.7 million and gross profit of $0.2 million, or 30% of revenue. Operating expenses totaled $2.3 million, with additional non-cash charges including $16.4 million in stock-based compensation linked to the Consensys advisory agreement. The biggest factor in the quarter’s net loss of $103.4 million was an $87.8 million non-cash impairment on liquid-staked-ETH (LsETH) holdings, required under U.S. GAAP accounting rules due to a market price drop to approximately $2,300 during the period. The company stressed that it has not sold or redeemed any LsETH assets. Positioning for Long-Term Value Creation Despite the accounting loss, SharpLink maintains that its Ethereum-focused strategy is designed for long-term shareholder value creation. By combining capital market expertise, strategic partnerships, and active treasury management, the company said it seeks to leverage ETH’s role in decentralized finance to drive both yield and asset appreciation. ETH Price Action On Thursday, Ethereum hit its highest level since November 2021, with market activity showing a decisive tilt toward the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. According to a CryptoQuant research note, the price of ETH hit $4,781.24 today—its highest level since November 2021 and just shy of its record peak.
U
U$0.027--%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005189+0.11%
Movement
MOVE$0.1337-0.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022605+1.04%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4851+1.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,406.69-3.34%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 00:27
These 3 crypto below $1 have massive growth potential

These 3 crypto below $1 have massive growth potential

Amid market uncertainty, LILPEPE, XLM & HBAR trade under $1 but show Ethereum-like potential for massive 2026 gains. #partnercontent
Stellar
XLM$0.4246-0.37%
Wink
LIKE$0.011953+7.66%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02747-2.48%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24461-2.34%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12636-3.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 00:48

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

These 3 crypto below $1 have massive growth potential

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains