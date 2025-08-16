Rayls — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Incrypted
2025/08/16 16:32
RealLink
REAL$0.04899-3.71%
VinuChain
VC$0.00425-24.64%
Allo
RWA$0.004767-3.56%
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Rayls is a high-performance blockchain for real-world assets (RWA), fully compatible with EVM. It provides built-in support for compliance, governance, quantum-resistant privacy, and institutional-grade scalability.

The team recently launched a quest platform where users can earn points by completing tasks.

Rayls has raised $38 million from ParaFi Capital, Framework Ventures, Valor Capital Group, Alexia VC, and others.

In this guide, we’ll cover which activities are worth doing in the project with a focus on the airdrop.

  1. Go to the platform, connect your wallet, complete tasks, and earn points. Invite friends as well:
Tasks page. Data: Rayls.
  1. Also complete the tasks on the Galxe page. Quiz answers: B, C, C, B, B:
Campaign page. Data: Galxe.

The activities require no expenses and take little time. At the time of writing, there is no exact information about rewards, but it is highly likely that the points will be converted into project tokens at the TGE. Therefore, stay active and aim for the airdrop.

Follow the project’s social media channels to keep up with important updates.

Highlights:

  • points system;
  • no costs for participation.

If you have any questions while completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt, the Bitcoin sidechain project Plasma, which focuses on stablecoins, plans to launch the mainnet in late summer 2025, with the main
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.093-0.64%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:12
Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

PANews reported on August 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the United Arab Emirates tourism industry is accelerating the adoption of crypto payments. Airlines and travel agencies including Emirates, Air Arabia,
Nowchain
NOW$0.00712-1.79%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 13:53
An Ethereum ICO participant transferred 334.7 ETH after more than a decade of inactivity, with a return rate of 14,269 times

An Ethereum ICO participant transferred 334.7 ETH after more than a decade of inactivity, with a return rate of 14,269 times

PANews reported on August 16th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Ethereum ICO participant "0x61b9" finally transferred all 334.7 ETH (worth $1.48 million) today after more than a decade of inactivity.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09957+3.61%
Ethereum
ETH$4,400.27-5.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 14:17

Trending News

More

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

An Ethereum ICO participant transferred 334.7 ETH after more than a decade of inactivity, with a return rate of 14,269 times

Uber Races Into AI Data Labeling as Meta’s $14.8B Scale Deal Sparks Mass Defections – Who’s Next?

SOL Price Continues to Soar — SIX MINING Users Can Earn Passive Income