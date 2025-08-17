El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6270.18.

2025/08/17 11:16
According to PANews on August 17, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,270.18, with a total value of US$737.7 million.

PANews2025/05/12 14:10
PANews reported on August 17th that the Henan Provincial People's Congress, in its review report on the "Henan Province Regulations on the Management of Property Involved in Cases (Draft)," stated
