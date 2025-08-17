DeFi smart agent platform Almanak completes $8.45 million in financing, with participation from Delphi Labs and others

PANews
2025/08/17 13:03
NEAR
NEAR$2.732+0.25%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001753+0.28%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.0076+1.13%

PANews reported on August 17 that DeFi smart agent platform Almanak completed US$8.45 million in financing, with participation from Delphi Labs, HashKey Capital, BanklessVC, NEAR Foundation, RockawayX, Matrix Partners, AppWorks, Sparkle VC, Shima Capital and others.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Thailand to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange Program for Foreign Tourists

Thailand to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange Program for Foreign Tourists

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to Crowdfund Insider, Thailand will launch the TouristDigiPay program next Monday, allowing foreign tourists to exchange cryptocurrencies for Thai baht for payment in
Share
PANews2025/08/17 11:36
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Profits come from selling, not holding.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001753+0.34%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001968+2.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:54
Crypto ETFs Cool off as Investors Pull $73 Million From Bitcoin and Ether Funds

Crypto ETFs Cool off as Investors Pull $73 Million From Bitcoin and Ether Funds

After more than a week of relentless inflows, both bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) closed Friday in the red. Net outflows totaled $14 million for bitcoin ETFs and $59 million for ether ETFs, ending their recent winning streaks. Red Friday: Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Post First Net Outflows After Multi-Day Surge The flood of […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10056+0.52%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08511+2.43%
RedStone
RED$0.3865+2.51%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010928-11.89%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 12:30

Trending News

More

Thailand to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange Program for Foreign Tourists

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto ETFs Cool off as Investors Pull $73 Million From Bitcoin and Ether Funds

The Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court concluded a case of fundraising fraud on a digital collection platform

Faraday Future launches the first C10 Treasury program in the U.S. stock market and releases the C10 Index