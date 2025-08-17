Sky Rune uses 1.77 million ENA to repurchase 16.38 million SKY

PANews
2025/08/17 20:21
Ethena
THORChain
According to PANews on August 17, according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, in the past 40 minutes, Sky Lianchuang Rune repurchased 16.38 million SKY with 1.77 million ENA. Since the beginning of June, he has used the income from staking SKY (USDS and SPK) and today's ENA to repurchase a total of $10.21 million in funds to repurchase 122 million SKY, with an average price of $0.0836.

