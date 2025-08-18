Dogecoin on NYSE? Grayscale Pushes ETF Plan Into SEC’s Court

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/18 01:30
U
U$0.024-9.43%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005187-0.03%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23366+1.76%
FUND
FUND$0.02455+0.16%

Grayscale Investments has officially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to convert its Grayscale Dogecoin Trust into an exchange-traded fund (ETF) and list it on NYSE Arca.

Wall Street Meets Doge

The registration, submitted this week, introduces the new name “Grayscale Dogecoin Trust ETF” with the ticker “GDOG.” According to Grayscale‘s SEC filing, the trust’s goal is for shares to track the value of dogecoin (DOGE) held in the fund, minus expenses, using a benchmark price as a reference.

Set up as a Delaware statutory trust, the fund will hold DOGE directly and plans to issue shares on an ongoing basis once effective. The critical piece, however, is SEC approval of NYSE Arca’s rule change request (the 19b-4 Application). The filing makes it clear the trust “will not seek effectiveness of this registration statement…unless and until such approval is obtained.”

The application is still under review. At launch, shares can only be created or redeemed through cash orders handled by liquidity providers, rather than in-kind DOGE transfers. The filing points to ongoing regulatory questions around broker-dealer management of digital assets as the reason, though it notes NYSE Arca may pursue approval for in-kind creations and redemptions later.

The trust intends to charge a 0.75% annual sponsor’s fee, accrued daily and paid in DOGE. As of June 30, 2025, dogecoin’s market capitalization stood at $24.8 billion, ranking it ninth among digital assets. By Aug. 17, DOGE climbed to the eighth spot with a $35.09 billion valuation. The filing also details how the index price will be calculated and which exchanges will be used.

It’s a formal step forward in the race to bring a spot Dogecoin ETF to market, with the SEC holding the final say. Grayscale joins Bitwise, Rex Shares (Osprey), and 21shares, who also have spot dogecoin ETF applications before the SEC. Decisions on these filings are expected by late 2025 or early 2026.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1544-4.20%
Everscale
EVER$0.00776-7.39%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0908-1.51%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Bitwise analysts: The increasing amount of ETH to be unstaked may bring greater market selling pressure

Bitwise analysts: The increasing amount of ETH to be unstaked may bring greater market selling pressure

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Decrypt, the validator exit queue of the Ethereum blockchain reached 855,158 ETH on Friday, a record high. Juan Leon, senior investment strategist
MAY
MAY$0.04995-0.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,474.7+1.26%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 23:59
Lazarus strikes again? $23m theft topples UK-registered crypto platform

Lazarus strikes again? $23m theft topples UK-registered crypto platform

North Korea’s notorious Lazarus Group has been blamed for a $22.8 million crypto heist that crippled UK-registered exchange Lykke, forcing its shutdown and triggering investor lawsuits. The British Treasury’s sanctions office linked the state-backed hackers to thefts of Bitcoin, Ethereum,…
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/18 02:30

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Bitwise analysts: The increasing amount of ETH to be unstaked may bring greater market selling pressure

Lazarus strikes again? $23m theft topples UK-registered crypto platform

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Solana targets ATH as SOL ETF winning streak continues