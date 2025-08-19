Expert Says Chainlink Outshines XRP for Multi-Chain Adoption: Here’s Why

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 11:12
NEAR
NEAR$2,525-%2,80
Threshold
T$0,01619-%1,22
RealLink
REAL$0,05093+%5,40
CROSS
CROSS$0,25791-%2,70
XRP
XRP$3,0135+%0,43
SphereX
HERE$0,00041-%12,76
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,00077+%0,65
Multichain
MULTI$0,08519-%0,61
WHY
WHY$0,00000003027-%6,86

TLDR:

  • Chainlink secures $92B+ across 60+ blockchains, far ahead of XRPL’s $100M DeFi TVL.
  • LINK’s oracles enable cross-chain transfers, compliance, and legacy system integration for institutions.
  • XRP adoption relies on being a bridge currency, while Chainlink benefits across all blockchains.
  • Institutions like J.P. Morgan, Mastercard, and UBS are already using Chainlink’s tech stack.

Chainlink is emerging as a major force in institutional blockchain adoption, overshadowing XRP in the process. 

Analysts point out that LINK provides essential services that make tokenized assets usable across multiple blockchains. Unlike XRP, which relies on ledger adoption, Chainlink offers a chain-agnostic platform supporting data, compliance, and cross-chain operations. 

Experts note that financial giants are actively integrating Chainlink technology into their systems. This positions LINK to capture broader value as blockchain adoption scales across industries.

The Chainlink Institutional Edge Over XRP

Industry observers, including Zach Rynes of CLG, argue LINK’s platform solves critical problems for tokenizing real-world assets. 

Chainlink delivers oracles for market data, compliance checks, and cross-chain interoperability. XRP, by contrast, only functions as a ledger and bridge currency, limiting its utility.

Rynes highlights that Chainlink already works with major financial institutions like Swift, DTCC, Euroclear, and J.P. Morgan. This establishes a proven adoption track record, rather than speculative interest. The platform’s ability to connect legacy infrastructure with blockchain networks gives LINK a unique advantage over single-ledger networks.

Chainlink secures over $92 billion across 60+ blockchain networks, while XRP’s DeFi total value locked sits near $100 million. This discrepancy illustrates the adoption gap between LINK’s services and XRPL. 

Even if XRP sees institutional use, Chainlink remains essential to enable meaningful asset operations across any ledger.

Financial applications also benefit from Chainlink’s privacy and legacy-system oracles. Sensitive data can flow securely between private and public blockchains. Meanwhile, existing trading infrastructure can interact directly with tokenized assets, reducing integration friction for banks and brokers.

Value Capture and Cross-Chain Utility

Rynes emphasizes that blockchain networks face growing margin compression. Transaction fees and blockspace revenues are declining as chains scale and become commoditized. Chainlink captures value higher up the stack, enabling complex, multi-chain workflows.

The platform allows for cross-chain Delivery-vs-Payment and Payment-vs-Payment operations. This removes the need for a middleman currency like XRP to facilitate transfers. Automated compliance oracles also reduce friction for regulated assets, attracting institutional capital on-chain.

Chainlink’s Scale program and enterprise deals generate hundreds of millions in revenue. These funds support LINK token buybacks through the Chainlink Reserve. In contrast, XRP cannot directly monetize bridge currency use without being demand-neutral.

Experts note that LINK’s unified, modular infrastructure positions it to benefit regardless of which blockchains institutions choose. This versatility, combined with active adoption by top financial players, makes Chainlink a strong contender in the tokenized asset landscape.

 

The post Expert Says Chainlink Outshines XRP for Multi-Chain Adoption: Here’s Why appeared first on Blockonomi.

Source: https://blockonomi.com/expert-says-chainlink-outshines-xrp-for-multi-chain-adoption-heres-why/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez says the TD Sequential indicator just flashed a “buy” on Dogecoin. Traders will watch $0.21–$0.22 for signs of a short-term bounce.
MAY
MAY$0,0501+%2,28
Major
MAJOR$0,15844-%3,47
DOGE
DOGE$0,21681-%3,74
ALI
ALI$0,00653-%1,65
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 02:15
Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

High-impact developments can shift market sentiment in a matter of hours, as seen with recent moves from Stellar (XLM) and Monero (XMR). Stellar’s price is edging toward a decisive $0.47 The post Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Stellar
XLM$0,4072-%1,54
Monero
XMR$266,13+%0,10
Fuel
FUEL$0,00642-%0,92
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/08/16 00:00
Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

The post Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum continues to dominate conversations in 2025 as demand for its ecosystem rises. Recent market data shows that both institutional and retail investors are increasingly focused on Ethereum, while also exploring crypto presale opportunities. These presale crypto tokens are reshaping early-stage investing, giving people access to new projects before public launches.  From top crypto presales to innovative pre-sale cryptocurrency launches, this trend is now an important part of Web3 adoption. PepeDollar (PEPD) is one such project gaining traction in the crypto presale list, making some analysts view it as one of the best crypto presales to buy right now. Ethereum-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are experiencing a massive surge, with nearly US$3 billion in net inflows recorded in a single week. By comparison, Bitcoin ETFs attracted only US$562 million during the same period, underscoring Ethereum’s appeal. Treasury firms have also ramped up exposure, moving from US$600 million to US$11 billion in ETH holdings in just six weeks. This trend signals growing institutional confidence and the rising importance of Ethereum in the global market. The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of in-kind creations and redemptions for Ethereum ETFs has further boosted momentum. The change reduces operational costs and improves efficiency, making ETH funds more attractive to large investors.  Analysts highlight this shift as one of the biggest catalysts for long-term demand, showing how Ethereum remains central in discussions about wealth-building opportunities. PepeDollar Presale Brings Pay-Fi to Ethereum Layer-2 PepeDollar enters the spotlight as one of the top crypto presales of 2025, building directly on Ethereum’s Layer-2 infrastructure. Its focus is the PepeDollar Payment Protocol, designed to bridge DeFi and real-world payments, creating what the team calls the Pay-Fi economy. This integration of blockchain into daily use cases sets it apart from typical token presales. The new crypto token presale for PepeDollar…
SIX
SIX$0,02205-%3,62
RealLink
REAL$0,05093+%5,40
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00223072-%2,38
Moonveil
MORE$0,1003+%0,30
DeFi
DEFI$0,001743-%1,19
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4.227,72-%2,35
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 10:48

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

Ethereum Soaks Up Record Institutional Flows as Digital-asset AuM Tops $244 Billion

BNB Chain Foundation: Has spent 100,000 USD each to purchase LISTA and CAKE tokens