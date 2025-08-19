Pudgy Penguins Token Faces Market Test as Analysts Eye Key Support Levels

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 11:25
NEAR
NEAR$2.527-2.73%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019042+0.54%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04789-3.73%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006577-3.61%
Movement
MOVE$0.1306-1.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.014-6.79%

Pudgy Penguins’ native token PENGU has entered a correction phase after peaking near $0.047, slipping toward critical support levels. Analysts suggest the token’s resilience may hinge on institutional moves, Asian expansion, and merchandise-driven brand growth.

Token Pullback After Local Peak

PENGU was trading around $0.031 Monday through Tuesday, down 6% in 24 hours and 21% over the past week. The decline follows a sharp rally that took the token as high as $0.047 before sellers stepped in earlier this month.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez characterized the decline as “a healthy correction,” suggesting the market may stabilize around $0.025. He noted that potential catalysts remain in play, including speculation over an exchange-traded fund (ETF) filing, rising demand in Asian markets, and strong momentum in Pudgy Penguins’ physical toy sales.

Market data compiled by Altcoin Sherpa highlights a technical support zone between $0.030 and $0.025, anchored by the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level. The analyst remarked that PENGU is revisiting price regions “worth watching” and expects near-term volatility before any sustained upward move.

Trading volumes have slowed during the retreat, which some traders see as a sign of consolidation rather than continued weakness. If the token holds above the $0.025 threshold, analysts argue it could establish a foundation for a renewed rally.

NFT Market Weakness Meets Institutional Adoption

Beyond the token price, the Pudgy Penguins NFT ecosystem has also faced pressure. The collection’s market capitalization fell 17% over the past week, sliding from $591 million to $491 million. Despite the decline, Pudgy Penguins remains one of the top-ranked NFT projects in terms of value.

Institutional interest, however, is beginning to emerge. BTCS Inc., a Nasdaq-listed blockchain company, recently disclosed the purchase of three Pudgy Penguins NFTs for its corporate treasury. The move underscores a broader trend of companies experimenting with NFTs as part of their digital asset strategies.

While short-term volatility is likely, analysts suggest PENGU’s medium-term trajectory will depend on whether new institutional products like ETFs materialize and whether Asia-driven growth in both digital and physical markets accelerates. For now, the $0.025 level is shaping up as the line investors are watching closely.

The post Pudgy Penguins Token Faces Market Test as Analysts Eye Key Support Levels appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/pudgy-penguins-token-faces-market-test-as-analysts-eye-key-support-levels/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez says the TD Sequential indicator just flashed a “buy” on Dogecoin. Traders will watch $0.21–$0.22 for signs of a short-term bounce.
MAY
MAY$0.0501+2.28%
Major
MAJOR$0.15844-3.47%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21681-3.74%
ALI
ALI$0.00653-1.65%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 02:15
Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

High-impact developments can shift market sentiment in a matter of hours, as seen with recent moves from Stellar (XLM) and Monero (XMR). Stellar’s price is edging toward a decisive $0.47 The post Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Stellar
XLM$0.4072-1.54%
Monero
XMR$266.13+0.10%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00642-0.92%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/08/16 00:00
Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

The post Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum continues to dominate conversations in 2025 as demand for its ecosystem rises. Recent market data shows that both institutional and retail investors are increasingly focused on Ethereum, while also exploring crypto presale opportunities. These presale crypto tokens are reshaping early-stage investing, giving people access to new projects before public launches.  From top crypto presales to innovative pre-sale cryptocurrency launches, this trend is now an important part of Web3 adoption. PepeDollar (PEPD) is one such project gaining traction in the crypto presale list, making some analysts view it as one of the best crypto presales to buy right now. Ethereum-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are experiencing a massive surge, with nearly US$3 billion in net inflows recorded in a single week. By comparison, Bitcoin ETFs attracted only US$562 million during the same period, underscoring Ethereum’s appeal. Treasury firms have also ramped up exposure, moving from US$600 million to US$11 billion in ETH holdings in just six weeks. This trend signals growing institutional confidence and the rising importance of Ethereum in the global market. The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of in-kind creations and redemptions for Ethereum ETFs has further boosted momentum. The change reduces operational costs and improves efficiency, making ETH funds more attractive to large investors.  Analysts highlight this shift as one of the biggest catalysts for long-term demand, showing how Ethereum remains central in discussions about wealth-building opportunities. PepeDollar Presale Brings Pay-Fi to Ethereum Layer-2 PepeDollar enters the spotlight as one of the top crypto presales of 2025, building directly on Ethereum’s Layer-2 infrastructure. Its focus is the PepeDollar Payment Protocol, designed to bridge DeFi and real-world payments, creating what the team calls the Pay-Fi economy. This integration of blockchain into daily use cases sets it apart from typical token presales. The new crypto token presale for PepeDollar…
SIX
SIX$0.02205-3.62%
RealLink
REAL$0.05093+5.40%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00223072-2.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003+0.30%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001743-1.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,227.72-2.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 10:48

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

Ethereum Soaks Up Record Institutional Flows as Digital-asset AuM Tops $244 Billion

BNB Chain Foundation: Has spent 100,000 USD each to purchase LISTA and CAKE tokens