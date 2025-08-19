Analyst Says Shiba Inu’s $0.000010 Support Could Trigger Major Bounce

According to reports, Shiba Inu (SHIB) fell 4.50% in the past 24 hours as the wider market moved sideways. The token’s seven-day retracement likewise sits at 4.50%, and it is down about 35.5% year-to-date while trading outside the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap. At the time of reporting, SHIB’s market price was $0.00001261.
Analyst MMB Trader has pointed to two weekly support lines at $0.000010 and $0.000007 that have repeatedly absorbed selling pressure. SHIB dropped to $0.00000714 in July 2022 after an 88% fall from its 2021 peak of $0.00008854, and buyers pushed it back up.
The popular memecoin came back to that area in June and October 2023 and regained footing. This year, the token revisited around $0.000010 in March, April, and June and bounced each time. Those moves suggest there are price zones where demand has shown up.
Based on reports, the analyst laid out a step-up of targets if SHIB clears its descending trendline. The first target is $0.00003364, a close to 170% rise from $0.00001249 at the time of reporting.
The next level is $0.00005480, an increase of approximately 330%, and a distance benchmark at $0.00007716 suggests around 500% increase. SHIB’s own past provides some background: it climbed from $0.00000967 to $0.00004567 on March 5, 2024, on a meme-coin frenzy, and regained to $0.00003343 in December 2024 before again retreating.
Models also give more modest short-term views; one forecast puts SHIB at $0.00001324 by September 17, 2025. Big swings have happened here before, but they came with heavy volume and wide attention.Market Snapshot And Close
Current sentiment measures look mixed. The Fear & Greed Index reads 60, which sits in the Greed zone, while technical indicators show a Bearish tilt at the moment. SHIB recorded 14/30 green days (47%) and roughly 7.02% price volatility over the last 30 days.
Traders should note that those readings can flip quickly. If weekly support holds and a catalyst pushes volume up, the mood could shift. If those supports fail, the picture could darken fast.
Meanwhile, volume and on-chain flows will be crucial going forward. A breakout candle that lacks rising volume may not last. Watch exchange inflows and whale transfers because large moves onto exchanges often precede selling.
