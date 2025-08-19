Bitcoin Drops, Saylor Shops: 430 BTC Added To Treasury Stash – Details

Strategy Inc. has bought more Bitcoin while markets wobble, adding another small slice to its vast crypto treasury.

According to the company, it purchased 430 BTC for about $51.4 million, at an average price near $119,666 per coin. The move keeps Strategy in its familiar role as one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin.

Purchase Details And Holdings

Based on the firm’s disclosure and SEC filings, the company now holds 629,376 BTC, which represents almost 3% of the total Bitcoin supply.

Reports place the aggregate cost of that stash at about $46.15 billion. The latest 430 BTC came after the company raised money by selling stock; proceeds from STRK, STRF, and STRD share sales — roughly $19.3 million, $19 million, and $12.1 million respectively — were used to fund the purchase.

Michael Saylor also hinted at new buying in a Sunday post on X, captioned “Insufficient Orange.”

The fresh purchase is the third consecutive weekly buy. That pattern shows the company is sticking to a steady accumulation habit. But in the scale of its holdings, 430 BTC is tiny — a routine top-up rather than a large strategic shift.

New Equity Guidance And Funding Rules

Reports have disclosed an update to the company’s Equity at-the-Market guidance tied to mNAV levels. The firm will actively issue MSTR shares when the market NAV multiple (mNAV) is above 4.0x.

When mNAV sits between 2.5x and 4.0x, it will issue shares to buy more BTC. If mNAV falls below 2.5x, the company says it will prioritize paying interest on debt and funding preferred equity dividends.

There is also a note that the company may consider using credit to repurchase MSTR shares when mNAV is below 1.0x.

That guidance matters because issuing shares affects equity holders. Reports present this as a tool the company intends to use depending on market conditions.

Market Moves And Stock Reaction

Bitcoin pulled back in the last week and the company’s stock fell alongside it. Bitcoin is down almost 5% in the past seven days and slid below the psychological $115,000 mark at one point.

MSTR stock dropped more than 8% over the last five days, slipping from a prior close of $365 to roughly $357 in recent trading.

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView