Pi Coin Price Is Looking At Historic Lows As Bearish Momentum Gains Strength

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 14:34
NEAR
NEAR$2.488-3.11%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00223594-1.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10012+0.10%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000662-0.45%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.267+0.23%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02747+0.29%
Pi Network
PI$0.35247-1.97%

Pi Coin has struggled to maintain upward momentum, with its price continuing to slide over recent days. 

The cryptocurrency has faced significant challenges, with market conditions worsening, leading to a downtrend that has kept Pi Coin from breaking out. As the market weakens, a drop to its all-time low (ATL) seems increasingly likely.

Pi Coin Is Under Bearish Pressure

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Pi Coin has experienced a sharp downtick, indicating that bearish momentum is gaining strength. As the RSI is not yet at the oversold threshold of 30.0, the probability of a reversal is nowhere near. 

Although extremely low prices often attract buyers looking for bargains, Pi Coin’s current price action has failed to spark significant buying pressure. The lack of a noticeable rebound suggests that further declines could be ahead. 

Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

Pi Coin RSIPi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView

Pi Coin’s macro momentum is also signaling a shift toward bearishness. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is nearing a bearish crossover, with the signal line inching closer to crossing over the MACD line.

As the MACD nears a bearish crossover, the market sentiment for Pi Coin continues to deteriorate. The crossover would mark a significant change in momentum, reinforcing the possibility of more downside.

Pi Coin MACDPi Coin MACD. Source: TradingView

Pi Coin Price Nears New Low

Pi Coin has fallen by 7.4% over the last 24 hours, currently trading at $0.354. The altcoin has slipped through the $0.362 support level, raising concerns about its ability to stabilize. The downtrend is gaining momentum, with Pi Coin’s price reflecting increasing market pessimism.

Currently, Pi Coin is holding above the local support of $0.344. If this support level fails, the token could drop further toward its all-time low of $0.322. This represents an 8.9% decline from the current price, and if the price reaches this point, it would further solidify the bearish trend.

Pi Coin Price Analysis. Pi Coin Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

However, if Pi Coin manages to bounce from the $0.344 support, there is a chance it could reclaim the $0.362 level as support. A successful recovery and breakthrough would invalidate the bearish thesis, potentially triggering a breakout and a rise toward $0.401.

The post Pi Coin Price Is Looking At Historic Lows As Bearish Momentum Gains Strength appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/pi-coin-price-is-looking-at-historic-lows/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.021--%
Xai
XAI$0.04736-2.55%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.00083+2.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1154-4.47%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009213-7.38%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-1.26%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
PA Daily | Global stock markets plummeted; BTC fell below $75,000, ETH fell below $1,500

PA Daily | Global stock markets plummeted; BTC fell below $75,000, ETH fell below $1,500

Major European stock indices fell sharply, with French bank stocks suspended at the opening; S&amp;P 500 futures fell 20% from their February all-time highs, with U.S. technology stocks falling across the board in pre-market trading; Japanese and South Korean stock markets suffered heavy losses.
U
U$0.021--%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,810.15-0.47%
Major
MAJOR$0.15692-1.74%
Ethereum
ETH$4,224.49-1.35%
Amp
AMP$0.003619+2.81%
Share
PANews2025/04/07 17:30
Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC files 8-K with U.S. SEC to go public via merger

Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC files 8-K with U.S. SEC to go public via merger

Anthony Pompliano’s Bitcoin-focused firm, ProCap BTC, has filed an 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital Corp I, a blank-check company. A June 25 announcement, shared by Pompliano on…
Sidekick
K$7.215-0.97%
U
U$0.021--%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,810.15-0.47%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0005--%
Octavia
VIA$0.0147-4.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 14:16

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Global stock markets plummeted; BTC fell below $75,000, ETH fell below $1,500

Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC files 8-K with U.S. SEC to go public via merger

Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists

Chamath Palihapitiya Launches $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi, AI, and Defense