Best crypto presales: Bitcoin Penguins grab eyeballs as ETH sees increased ETP inflows

2025/08/19 17:14
  • If Ethereum’s inflows are signalling the start of an altcoin boom, projects like Bitcoin Penguins may be the ones that ride the strongest tailwinds.
  • With a $10 million hard cap and $3.7 million raised so far, BPENGU’s traction is undeniable.
Bitcoin has cooled slightly after an incredible summer run, slipping around 6% from its August 14 all-time high but still holding strong after surging from the $97,000 range in late May.

For many traders, this is being seen less as a correction and more as a healthy breather before the next leg up.

Meanwhile, Ethereum has stolen the spotlight with a record-breaking $2.83 billion in inflows over the past month, according to SoSoValue data.

CoinShares’ latest report shows year-to-date Ethereum inflows hitting $11 billion—double Bitcoin’s $5.3 billion—reflecting growing confidence as investors anticipate approval for ETH staking ETFs.

The renewed enthusiasm around Ethereum has reignited hopes for a broader “altseason,” where capital rotates into high-upside altcoins.

This shift could be a major catalyst for new entrants like Bitcoin Penguins (BPENGU), which is quickly emerging as the next evolution of the penguin meta.

BPENGU combines Bitcoin’s established credibility with meme-fueled cultural power, positioning itself perfectly for the coming wave of retail and institutional attention toward altcoins.

The price is set to increase every 48 hours, giving early backers a rare opportunity to secure allocations before the token enters the open market.

Bitcoin may see some profit-taking

Bitcoin slipped 1% on Monday as traders trimmed positions ahead of a key policy signal from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium later this week.

Analysts at QCP Capital said in a note that the stronger-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) data released Thursday has “complicated the Fed’s policy framework,” adding to investor uncertainty.

They noted that Powell’s remarks at the annual gathering—widely seen as the most influential monetary policy forum of the year—are being closely watched for clues on the Fed’s stance ahead of its September meeting.

The pullback in Bitcoin, they said, also reflected broader risk aversion as traders “de-risk” positions in the run-up to the event.

“With spot still in the middle of the range, we could potentially see more profit-taking at these levels before the event,” QCP analysts wrote.

At the same time, a cooling in Bitcoin often creates room for altcoins to shine.

Many traders view this type of consolidation as the spark for altseason, where capital rotates into higher-growth tokens.

The presale nears its end

The Bitcoin Penguins (BPENGU) presale is racing toward its finale, and investors are scrambling to lock in their share of what’s quickly becoming a full-fledged Penguin mania.

Set to list on September 2, the token offers early backers a clear roadmap and growing confidence in its potential for explosive returns.

BPENGU is aiming to seize that momentum, blending Bitcoin’s “digital gold” credibility with the viral power of penguin culture to carve out its place as the next major force in the meme coin space.

Penguin-themed tokens have already defined this cycle’s narrative, with PENGU soaring sevenfold in just three months.

BPENGU is positioned to build on that wave, fueled by surging Ethereum whale activity and strong retail appetite for novelty-driven assets.

Its innovative 15-stage presale model — where prices rise 5% at each stage — has created a sense of urgency among investors.

Those who got in at Stage 1 are already looking at gains of more than 75% by launch, underscoring the powerful incentive to act quickly.

As the presale window ticks down, excitement is reaching fever pitch — and all signs point to the September 2 launch being one of the defining events of this altseason.

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Among the myriad of upcoming crypto presales, the one that stands out is Ozak AI, a fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology that aims to revolutionize market analytics. Introducing Ozak AI—A Beacon in Crypto Presales Ozak AI, now in the final stages of its presale, is not just a regular token offering. It's a glimpse into the future of automated market insights powered by AI. The presale price of $OZ tokens is currently an accessible $0.005, with the potential to skyrocket to $2.80, offering ambitious 560x returns. The project has attracted substantial investment, amounting to over $1.95 million so far, indicative of its market confidence. With more than 150 million tokens already sold, Ozak AI could be a game-changer for both investors and the blockchain industry. Ozak AI's integration with Weblume and SINT platforms enhances its robustness, potentially setting it up as a significant player in the blockchain arena, comparable or even superior to established names like Solana and XRP. For deeper insights, watch this detailed discussion: Other Noteworthy Crypto Presales This Month While Ozak AI is the frontrunner, several other presales are catching the eyes of savvy investors: Layer Brett ($LBRETT): A Layer 2 solution promising faster transactions and lower fees, appealing especially to meme coin collectors and NFT aficionados. Remittix ($RTX): This innovative project aims to streamline cross-border payments and is set to expand financial services accessibility globally, certified by CertiK for its security. BlockDAG ($BDAG): Utilizing a DAG structure, this project is poised to enhance blockchain scalability and transaction speed, promising enterprise-level throughput. Market Prospects and Predictions for Future Growth The growing enthusiasm for AI-driven platforms coupled with strategic advancements in projects like Ozak AI signify a potent potential to outpace current market leaders. The aggressive pricing strategy of these presales underlines the high growth prospects, but as with any investment, they come with inherent risks tied to market volatilities. As the technology and financial landscapes evolve, these presales are expected to play a pivotal role in defining the next wave of blockchain innovation. For further information on Ozak AI, check out their official website, follow them on Twitter/X, or join their Telegram channel. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/08/19 17:01
Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
PANews2025/05/14 09:00
BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

TLDR BitMine added 373,000 Ether tokens to reach 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion Company stock dropped 14.2% in one week despite adding more cryptocurrency BitMine now holds 1.3% of total Ethereum supply, making it largest corporate ETH holder Company plans $24.5 billion stock sale to buy more Ether as part of “alchemy of 5%” [...] The post BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
