Bio Protocol defies crypto downturn with a 720% surge in volume

2025/08/18 19:37
  • Bio Protocol price rose more than 50% as bulls defied broader market selling to hit $1.46
  • Despite overall sell-off pressure, BIO price is up double-digits in 24 hours as volume spikes 720%.
  • BIO has benefited from key network developments, including staking and partnerships.

The price of Bio Protocol (BIO) shrugged off a broader crypto downturn to lead 24-hour gainers on Monday.

With the project that’s targeting the decentralized science (DeSci) ecosystem hitting key milestones recently, buyers have upped the ante by pushing BIO higher.

BIO price surges nearly 50% to lead top gainers

The Bio Protocol (BIO) price saw a significant surge as top altcoins struggled amid profit taking.

With Bitcoin shedding gains to below $116k and Ethereum dipping to $4,200, the BIO token climbed nearly 50% to lead the top gainers.

Per CoinMarketCap, this put the decentralized science project among the 500 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Notably, Bio Protocol traded up from lows of $0.10 and topped $0.15.

The uptick meant BIO defied overall declines across the market, with gains coming as its 24-hour volume spiked 720% to over $393 million.

Although BIO remains double-digits up with over 21% upside in the past 24 hours, it has dropped from the $0.15 high. This shows the overall market weakness as sellers drive it to around $0.12.

Bio Protocol price chart by CoinMarketCap

Bio Protocol has hit key network milestones

Bio Protocol has gained amid significant network milestones in the past week.

As the DeSci economy picks up, the Bio Protocol team has positioned the project for greater traction with the launch of Bio Markets.

The goal is a platform that brings real-time insights into projects within the Bio Protocol ecosystem.

Markets bring growth trends and in-app trading for BioDAOs, and Bio plans to expand trading capabilities to IP-Tokens and new BioAgents.

Staking activity has also soared, with over 125 million BIO tokens staked, up to 3.5% of the circulating supply.

As the Bio team recently noted, staking generates BioXP, a key component for participating in upcoming Ignition Sales.

Unveiling of Yapping BioXP, also set to go live in the app this week, includes a boost campaign for BioAgents, further incentivizing community engagement.

What does it mean for BIO price?

Bio Protocol also hit a major milestone with CLAW, Percepta’s IP-Token.

Meanwhile, Molecule’s development of its v2 protocol targets the bridging of traditional corporate structures with DeSci.

Listing on Coinbase, the top U.S.-based crypto exchange, allows for further institutional adoption.

“From Bio V2’s launch and 100M+ BIO staked, to Coinbase listing $BIO and VitaDAO advancing longevity trials, the past month marked key steps in AI-driven science and DeSci adoption,” Bio Protocol recently posted.

Achievement of these milestones could help bolster the price of BIO.

Bio Protocol defies crypto downturn with a 720% surge in volume appeared first on CoinJournal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Among the myriad of upcoming crypto presales, the one that stands out is Ozak AI, a fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology that aims to revolutionize market analytics. Introducing Ozak AI—A Beacon in Crypto Presales Ozak AI, now in the final stages of its presale, is not just a regular token offering. It's a glimpse into the future of automated market insights powered by AI. The presale price of $OZ tokens is currently an accessible $0.005, with the potential to skyrocket to $2.80, offering ambitious 560x returns. The project has attracted substantial investment, amounting to over $1.95 million so far, indicative of its market confidence. With more than 150 million tokens already sold, Ozak AI could be a game-changer for both investors and the blockchain industry. Ozak AI's integration with Weblume and SINT platforms enhances its robustness, potentially setting it up as a significant player in the blockchain arena, comparable or even superior to established names like Solana and XRP. For deeper insights, watch this detailed discussion: Other Noteworthy Crypto Presales This Month While Ozak AI is the frontrunner, several other presales are catching the eyes of savvy investors: Layer Brett ($LBRETT): A Layer 2 solution promising faster transactions and lower fees, appealing especially to meme coin collectors and NFT aficionados. Remittix ($RTX): This innovative project aims to streamline cross-border payments and is set to expand financial services accessibility globally, certified by CertiK for its security. BlockDAG ($BDAG): Utilizing a DAG structure, this project is poised to enhance blockchain scalability and transaction speed, promising enterprise-level throughput. Market Prospects and Predictions for Future Growth The growing enthusiasm for AI-driven platforms coupled with strategic advancements in projects like Ozak AI signify a potent potential to outpace current market leaders. The aggressive pricing strategy of these presales underlines the high growth prospects, but as with any investment, they come with inherent risks tied to market volatilities. As the technology and financial landscapes evolve, these presales are expected to play a pivotal role in defining the next wave of blockchain innovation. For further information on Ozak AI, check out their official website, follow them on Twitter/X, or join their Telegram channel. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
TLDR BitMine added 373,000 Ether tokens to reach 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion Company stock dropped 14.2% in one week despite adding more cryptocurrency BitMine now holds 1.3% of total Ethereum supply, making it largest corporate ETH holder Company plans $24.5 billion stock sale to buy more Ether as part of “alchemy of 5%” [...] The post BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
