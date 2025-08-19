WLD Crypto Price Nears $0.90 Support, Will it Fall to $0.773 or Rise to $1.13?

2025/08/19 18:10
WLD Price

Worldcoin is struggling under pressure as regulatory scrutiny deepens and investor sentiment weakens. The WLD crypto price has fallen to $0.9265, down 2.98% overnight, 6.3% over the past week, and 22% in the last month. With its market cap at $1.74 billion and 24-hour trading volume sliding 10.46% to $169.58 million, WLD crypto price is approaching a key technical support level. 

Fundamentally, sentiment has worsened after China’s Ministry of State Security warned about Worldcoin’s iris-scanning practices. Citing national security and privacy risks. This follows regulatory probes in Germany, Spain, and Kenya, and operational halts in Brazil, France, and India. Concerned about where the token is heading next? Read this in-depth price analysis for potential entry and exit levels.

WLD Price Analysis

The 4-hour chart I’ve shared shows WLD price trading just above $0.90 support, with Bollinger Bands tightening. The RSI sits at 31.26, indicating that the altcoin is nearing oversold territory. A confirmed break below $0.90 could trigger deeper losses toward $0.773. While a rebound would likely attract buyers aiming for the liquidity zone at $1.13.

WLD price 19-8-25

In the near term, price action around $0.90 will be pivotal. If bulls defend this level, short-term upside could emerge, with $0.976 at 20-SMA and $1.036 as intermediate resistances before $1.13. However, sustained regulatory pressure and large token movements may keep rallies capped.

FAQs

Why is WLD price falling?

Regulatory warnings from China and ongoing probes in multiple countries are dampening sentiment, while large token movements raise fears of selling pressure.

What are the key support and resistance levels?

Immediate support lies at $0.90, followed by $0.773. Resistance levels are $0.976, $1.036, and $1.13.

Could WLD recover soon?

If price holds above $0.90 and rebounds, a move toward $1.13 is likely. However, regulatory uncertainty could limit upside momentum.

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
