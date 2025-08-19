Best Cryptos to Invest in Right Now: Top Altcoins Whales Are Secretly Hoarding This Week

Whales have been secretly reshuffling their positions, and Pepe Coin and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) have been at the center of it. While altcoins like PEPE have hit the headlines with sporadic pumps in trading, Mutuum Finance stands out due to its growing adoption as well as strategic placement in the decentralized finance ecosystem. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is at presale level 6 and valued at $0.035 after a 16.17% gain over the last stage. 

The initial project believers are already expecting over 300% returns upon launch. Mutuum Finance presale has already exceeded more than $14.6 million and has been bought by more than 15400 investors. While market analysts sift through the latest blockchain hot topics, MUTM’s trajectory this week can serve as a pointer of where smart money is quietly investing. 

PEPE Coin: Market Overview Today

PEPE (PEPE) currently trades at $0.000011. The token has seen a 24-hour trading volume of around $380 million, reflecting high market activity. Despite the recent volatility, PEPE still enjoys a market capitalization of well over $4.7 billion, which makes it one of the top meme coins in market capitalization. While still far below its all-time high price of $0.000028, PEPE is still attracting attention from the crypto world. Of note, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also attracting attention this week as its presale progresses through Phase 6 at a price of $0.035.

Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway

Mutuum Finance is also offering $100,000 giveaway. The contest will have 10 winners and they will each receive $10,000 worth of Mutuum Finance Tokens. This contest indicates how committed the project is to having a committed community that is long-term.

Mutuum Finance Announces $50K Bug Bounty

As the second step in the direction of security and transparency, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) launched a Bug Bounty Program with CertiK. The project team is giving up to a reward of $50,000 USDT to the participants so that they can detect the potential vulnerabilities of the project.

The objective of the bounty program is to acquire suitable coverage of the vulnerability severity levels; there are four severity levels within the project, i.e., low, minor, major, and critical. The project also encompasses commitment by the team to the ecosystem security and investor trust.

Mutuum Finance Expands with Phase 6 Launch of Its Presale

Mutuum Finance is doing phenomenally well in presale, and stage 6 is valued at $0.035. Mutuum Finance will revolutionize DeFi market by creating a financial system that would be applied in the real world. Presale has already crossed over 15400 token holders and over $14.6 million.

Strong Lending Protocol

The platform offers efficiency and lending flexibility both in Peer-to-Peer and Peer-to-Contract.

Successful lending is made possible through the intervention of smart contracts in Mutuum’s Peer-to-Contract lending model. In addition, no third party is invoked in the Peer-to-Peer platform and borrowers are matched with lenders independently. It is mainly used with meme coins.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining attention as whales quietly buy up. At $0.035 in presale stage 6, with 15,400+ investors and $14.6M raised, those who entered early are in for huge returns. Its dual lending protocol, $100K giveaway, and $50K bug bounty demonstrate utility as well as security. While meme coins like PEPE are all the rage, MUTM’s functional real-world DeFi application makes it one of the top projects to watch.

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
