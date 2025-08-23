7 Best Crypto Coins To Buy Now: The Fastest Route From $100 to Early Retirement

By: Coindoo
2025/08/23 01:29
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.00666-0.29%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0081+17.90%

While this shift would “democratize” access to investments once reserved for institutions and the ultra-wealthy, it also brings heightened risks. Private equity funds often come with steep fees and decade-long lockups, while crypto’s volatility and lack of regulation make it a risky bet for retirement portfolios.

Experts caution that while these assets might appeal to younger investors willing to take on higher risk, they may not always be the “best” opportunities, with employers ultimately responsible for offering prudent options under fiduciary law.

This policy change reflects a broader trend where digital assets are increasingly woven into mainstream finance. With crypto gaining traction in treasury strategies, ETFs, and now potentially retirement plans, investor exposure to the sector is expanding at an unprecedented pace.

Within this landscape, projects like Tapzi stand out for building real utility beyond speculation. Unlike tokens tied purely to price swings, Tapzi’s focus on skill-based Web3 gaming, transparent prize pools, and developer integration points to a structural model where token value is tied to ecosystem growth.

For long-term investors weighing which altcoins could move from niche assets to foundational infrastructure, Tapzi provides a case study in how gaming and blockchain would intersect in the next cycle of adoption. Hence, it emerges as one of the best crypto coins to buy now, amongst others. Discover 6 other promising crypto coins to buy in August that can drive similar results.

7 Best Crypto Coins To Buy Now With Low Entry Point For Early Retirement

Below is a list of the 7 best crypto coins to buy now:

  1. Tapzi (TAPZI)
  2. Kaspa (KAS)
  3. Tron (TRX)
  4. Cardano (ADA)
  5. Sui (SUI)
  6. Toncoin (TON)
  7. NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

While the rates of inflation are continuously increasing, investing becomes less profitable, compounded by market volatility. Yet, few affordable best crypto coins to buy now are worthy of your attention. Let’s check their details!

1. Tapzi (TAPZI)

Tapzi is positioning itself as one of the more unconventional projects in the crypto market by focusing on skill-based Web3 gaming rather than speculative tokenomics.

Where many GameFi platforms rely on inflationary rewards or luck-driven mechanics, Tapzi is building an infrastructure where player skill and fair competition define value creation. Its phased roadmap reflects a structured rollout, beginning with a web beta that will feature classic games like chess, checkers, and rock-paper-scissors tied directly to staking and matchmaking.

 Click Here to Join the $TAPZI Presale Before It’s Too Late!

By Q4 2025, the platform aims to launch on mainnet, host its first global tournament, and integrate token staking across prize pools. The TAPZI token has multiple functions within this ecosystem, including staking for entry into matches, prize pool distribution, and future access to NFT avatars and customization.

Its commitment to a decentralized gaming infrastructure suggests token holders would eventually have influence over platform decisions. From a financial perspective, the token’s utility stems from being a central medium for competitive play and developer incentives once the SDK launches in 2026. This introduces an additional growth avenue, as third-party developers could expand Tapzi’s catalog while anchoring economic activity in the TAPZI token.

For investors, Tapzi’s potential lies less in short-term speculation and more in organic adoption. As the platform succeeds in attracting both casual and competitive players through accessible mobile and web gameplay, the token’s demand could naturally rise alongside user growth.

With scalability upgrades planned to handle over 100,000 daily active users and cross-chain deployments, Tapzi represents a structured attempt at turning blockchain gaming into a sustainable, player-driven economy.

2. Kaspa (KAS)

Kaspa is a proof-of-work blockchain that sets itself apart with its innovative blockDAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) architecture. Unlike traditional chains where blocks are mined one after another, Kaspa allows blocks to be mined simultaneously, resulting in near-instant confirmation times and high throughput without compromising security.

Its native token, KAS, fuels transactions and incentivizes miners to secure the network. The project combines the reliability of proof-of-work with scalability, making it well-suited for large-scale adoption.

With its capped supply, Kaspa introduces scarcity similar to Bitcoin but adds speed and efficiency that BTC cannot match. Currently trading under $1, it provides accessibility to retail investors while offering infrastructure-level utility that appeals to those looking for long-term blockchain solutions.

In a market where speed and decentralization are equally critical, Kaspa’s technical strengths position it as a hidden gem capable of strong growth in the next cycle. For investors aiming to turn modest sums into meaningful wealth, KAS is a contender worth watching closely.

3. Tron (TRX)

Tron, launched in 2017 by Justin Sun, was designed to create a decentralized internet where content and applications could move freely without intermediaries.

Built on a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) system, Tron offers extremely low transaction fees and thousands of transactions per second, making it highly scalable for Web3 adoption. TRX, the network’s native token, is widely used for transaction fees, staking, and governance.

One of Tron’s biggest strengths lies in its dominance in stablecoin transfers, particularly USDT, where it accounts for a massive portion of daily volume due to its efficiency and speed. The acquisition of BitTorrent expanded Tron’s ecosystem, integrating decentralized file sharing with blockchain infrastructure. Affordable and trading below $1, TRX has remained a favorite for both retail and institutional players. Its proven resilience, coupled with continuous growth in DeFi and payments, positions Tron as a practical option for those seeking cost-efficient exposure to blockchain utility. For early retirement chasers, Tron’s adoption story could prove pivotal.

4. Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is often referred to as a “third-generation” blockchain, designed with a focus on scalability, sustainability, and security. Founded by Charles Hoskinson, one of Ethereum’s co-founders, Cardano is powered by the Ouroboros proof-of-stake protocol, a system praised for its energy efficiency and rigorous academic foundation.

ADA, the platform’s native token, supports transactions, staking, and governance, empowering users to participate in the decision-making process for future upgrades. Cardano’s unique layered architecture separates the settlement and computation layers, enabling smoother upgrades and higher flexibility for developers.

The blockchain has been steadily building partnerships, particularly in emerging economies, focusing on digital identity, financial inclusion, and supply chain solutions. While its development pace is often cautious, Cardano has maintained credibility as one of the most actively researched and developed projects in the industry.

With its affordable price point and long-term focus, ADA represents an accessible gateway to a blockchain ecosystem with ambitions to solve real-world challenges while rewarding patient investors.

5. Sui (SUI)

Sui is a relatively new Layer 1 blockchain developed by Mysten Labs, designed to provide high-performance infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized applications and digital assets.

What sets Sui apart is its object-based data model, which allows parallel transaction execution, drastically increasing throughput and lowering latency compared to traditional blockchains. This design makes it especially suitable for applications requiring high interactivity, such as gaming, NFTs, and real-time financial services.

The SUI token is integral to the ecosystem, serving roles in gas fees, staking, and governance. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, Sui has attracted developers eager to build scalable Web3 applications.

Trading well below $1, it represents an affordable entry point for investors looking to tap into high-growth, next-gen infrastructure projects.

With blockchain adoption expanding beyond financial services into interactive consumer platforms, Sui’s unique technical edge may allow it to capture a significant share of emerging Web3 markets, positioning it as a promising low-cap asset for the next bull run.

6. Toncoin (TON)

Toncoin is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a blockchain originally initiated by Telegram and now developed by the TON Foundation.

Designed for speed and usability, TON aims to support billions of users by offering ultra-fast transactions, low fees, and easy integration with applications. Its most compelling advantage lies in its deep integration with Telegram, one of the world’s largest messaging apps with over 900 million users.

This provides TON with a ready-made user base and the potential for mass adoption in payments, NFTs, and decentralized apps directly accessible through chat interfaces. TON’s architecture supports scalable applications, from decentralized storage to domain name services, highlighting its versatility.

The Toncoin token is used for staking, gas fees, and ecosystem governance, ensuring active participation in network evolution. Affordable and rapidly gaining traction, Toncoin bridges blockchain utility with mainstream accessibility.

For investors seeking tokens tied to real-world user bases, TON represents an opportunity aligned with the future of Web3 adoption.

7. NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to simplify decentralized application (dApp) development and enhance scalability through its unique sharding mechanism, Nightshade. This allows NEAR to process transactions in parallel across multiple shards, significantly improving throughput while keeping fees low.

Its developer-friendly approach includes easy-to-use programming languages and tools, making it attractive for creators building Web3 solutions. The NEAR token plays a central role in staking, transaction fees, and governance, ensuring the network’s decentralization and security.

Partnerships with major ecosystems, such as Aurora (an Ethereum-compatible layer) and Sweatcoin (a move-to-earn app), showcase NEAR’s versatility across industries.

Trading at an affordable price, NEAR combines strong technical infrastructure with real-world integrations, offering both stability and growth potential.

As demand for scalable blockchains rises, NEAR’s focus on usability and efficiency positions it to capture a broad user base. For investors aiming to stretch $100 into long-term wealth, NEAR Protocol stands out as a strong low-cap contender.

Final Words On Best Crypto Coins To Buy Now

As retirement savings and alternative investments converge, crypto continues to emerge as both a high-risk and potentially high-reward sector.

Low-cost assets like Kaspa, Tron, Cardano, Sui, Toncoin, and NEAR each showcase different strengths, from scalability and speed to mainstream integrations that would influence how investors approach the next cycle.

Yet among these, Tapzi highlights how utility-driven ecosystems can evolve, tying token demand to skill-based participation rather than speculation. This distinction reflects a broader trend where value in crypto would increasingly depend on real-world use cases and structural adoption rather than short-term market hype.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post 7 Best Crypto Coins To Buy Now: The Fastest Route From $100 to Early Retirement appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022011+0.93%
Ethereum
ETH$4,809.69+12.89%
Share
CoinGape2025/08/23 00:47
Share
VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

TLDR VanEck files first JitoSOL ETF, bridging Solana staking with Wall Street. JitoSOL ETF brings liquid Solana staking yields to traditional investors. VanEck pushes Solana mainstream with first-ever regulated JitoSOL ETF. SEC clarity fuels VanEck’s JitoSOL ETF, linking staking rewards to ETFs. JitoSOL ETF opens new gateway for Solana staking via traditional finance. VanEck has [...] The post VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream appeared first on CoinCentral.
Everscale
EVER$0.01311+78.36%
Octavia
VIA$0.0158--%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/23 01:30
Share
Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De cryptomarkt zit in een fase waarin koersen elkaar snel achter elkaar naar nieuwe all time highs brengen. Bitcoin stond een tijdje boven de $120.000, en altcoins lijken klaar om te volgen. In dit soort fases is de verleiding groot om “nog even te wachten”, met het risico dat je uiteindelijk te laat verkoopt en je papieren winst in rook ziet opgaan. Een plan maken voor je exit is daarom cruciaal. Een methode die steeds meer beleggers gebruiken, is de 3 x 25-methode. Wat houdt de methode in? De 3 x 25-methode is simpel: je verkoopt telkens een kwart van je positie bij vooraf bepaalde koersdoelen. Op die manier neem je al tussentijds winst, zonder alles te vroeg van de hand te doen. Het idee is dat je drie keer 25% van je positie verkoopt, en de resterende 25% bewaart voor het geval de markt nóg gekker doet. Het mooie van dit systeem is dat je niet hoeft te gokken waar de top ligt. Je legt vooraf een plan vast, en laat je emoties erbuiten. Een rekenvoorbeeld Stel je koopt voor €8.000 aan Ethereum bij een koers van €2.000 per ETH. Dat betekent dat je 4 ETH in bezit hebt. Je hanteert de 3 x 25-methode en stelt de volgende doelen: Bij €2.500 verkoop je 25% van je positie: 1 ETH. Op dat moment heb je €2.500 terug in cash en staat je resterende investering nog op winst. Bij €3.200 verkoop je opnieuw 25%: nog eens 1 ETH. Je hebt nu in totaal €5.700 veiliggesteld. Bij €4.000 verkoop je de derde tranche: 1 ETH. Je hebt dan al €9.700 uit de markt gehaald, terwijl je aanvankelijk €8.000 had ingelegd. Met het laatste kwart (1 ETH) speel je verder. Mocht Ethereum daarna stijgen naar €6.000 of zelfs €10.000, dan profiteer je nog steeds mee. Zakt de koers terug, dan heb je in elk geval al winst genomen en je inleg plus meer terugverdiend. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Bitcoin of crypto kopen in Nederland wordt steeds makkelijker. Deze handleiding laat de belangrijkste methoden om Bitcoin te kopen zien. Ontdek de voor- en nadelen van exchanges, brokers en peer-to-peer platforms. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van… Continue reading Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Waarom werkt dit zo goed? Veel beleggers maken de fout te lang te wachten. Ze zien hun portfolio verdubbelen, maar hopen stiekem op een verdriedubbeling. Wanneer de markt dan draait, eindigen ze uiteindelijk toch met verlies ondanks dat ze eerst op flinke winst stonden. De 3 x 25-methode voorkomt dat je in deze valkuil trapt. Ook geeft het rust: je hoeft niet continu de markt in de gaten te houden of in paniek te verkopen. Je orders staan al klaar en worden automatisch uitgevoerd zodra je koersdoelen bereikt worden. Psychologie en belasting Naast bescherming tegen volatiliteit speelt psychologie een grote rol. In een bull markt wordt iedereen hebzuchtig. Het voelt altijd alsof je te vroeg verkoopt. Toch laat de praktijk zien dat beleggers die discipline hebben, uiteindelijk beter scoren dan degenen die blijven gokken op ‘nog hoger’. Daarnaast is het slim om rekening te houden met belasting. In Nederland valt crypto in box 3, waarbij de Belastingdienst elk jaar kijkt naar je vermogen. Door tijdig winst te nemen en een deel apart te zetten, voorkom je verrassingen achteraf. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… Continue reading Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Hoe pas je dit toe? De 3 x 25-methode klinkt eenvoudig, maar juist die eenvoud maakt het zo sterk. Je legt vooraf duidelijke doelen vast, neemt stapsgewijs winst en behoudt tegelijk exposure voor het geval de markt nog verder doorschiet. In het rekenvoorbeeld heb je je initiële €8.000 investering al ruimschoots terugverdiend voordat de markt zijn absolute top bereikt. Daarmee ben je beschermd tegen een scherpe correctie, zonder het gevoel te hebben dat je de boot volledig mist. Of je nu handelt in Bitcoin, Ethereum of kleinere altcoins: een exitstrategie is onmisbaar. Met de 3 x 25-methode voorkom je dat emoties je beslissingen overnemen en zorg je ervoor dat je altijd met winst van tafel gaat. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
U
U$0.0163+13.98%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.04269+8.93%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168-0.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 01:01
Share

Trending News

More

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

XRP koers test opnieuw $3 weerstand volgens MACD signaal

Nvidia AI Chips Face Critical Halt: Unpacking Beijing’s Shocking Security Concerns in the China Market