The post A Blockchain-Agnostic Approach Of Quant And Its QNT Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quant a blockchain project that aims to provide interoperability and the seamless exchange of digital assets and data across different blockchain networks. A closer look at Quant and QNT – its native cryptocurrency, by Coinidol.com. A seamless interaction between different blockchains Quant's primary focus is on creating an interoperable network that allows various blockchain networks to communicate and share data with each other. This enables the transfer of digital assets and data across disparate blockchains. It's Overledger technology serves as the foundation of its interoperability solution. Overledger is designed to facilitate the seamless interaction between different blockchains and traditional systems. Quant's network acts as a digital asset gateway, allowing the transfer of tokens and assets between different blockchain networks. To do so a Multi-chain Applications (MApps) that are built on top of the Quant network are used to leverage its interoperability features and enable cross-chain interactions and data sharing. QNT is the native utility token of the Quant network based on Ethereum blockchain. It is used for various purposes withing Quant ecosystem, including accessing and utilizing the Overledger technology, participating in governance, and paying for network services. Today, QNT is at the top-100 cryptocurrencies with a market cap of $1,18B. While Quant project collaborates with various organizations and businesses to integrate its interoperability solutions into real-world use cases, such as supply chain management, finance, and healthcare. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/quant-qnt-token/