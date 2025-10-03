A certain address shorting BTC/ETH/SOL has suffered a paper loss of $8.826 million

According to PANews on October 3rd, according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, the address 0x35d...5aCb1 shorting F3 (BTC/ETH/SOL) has suffered a paper loss of US$8.826 million.
SOL: 20x short position, holdings of $58.1 million (252,000 tokens), opening price $199.39, floating loss of $7.436 million;
ETH: 25x short position, holding $13.16 million (2946.97 coins), opening price $4179.5, floating loss $847,000;
BTC: 40x short position, holding $12.06 million (100.6 coins), opening price $114436.2, floating loss $542,000.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.