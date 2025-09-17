A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

By: PANews
2025/09/17 13:02
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.3+3.61%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.03%

PANews reported on September 17th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd282 sold another 167,645 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours at an average price of $54 in exchange for 9.06 million USDC. He still holds 80,057 HYPE tokens (worth $4.33 million), with a total profit of over $16.6 million.

