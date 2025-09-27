Aave Founder Stani Kulechov Sells $2.38M Ethena Tokens

Key Points: Stani Kulechov’s 4 million ENA transfer to Galaxy Digital.

Stani Kulechov, Aave founder, transferred 4 million ENA tokens (valued at $2.38 million) to Galaxy Digital, an institutional platform, following their unlock from an Ethena-owned wallet six hours ago.

This token transfer highlights potential institutional liquidity actions, reflecting common strategies for large-scale investors after token unlocks, which may influence Ethena’s market dynamics and investor perceptions.

Stani Kulechov Transfers $2.38M ENA to Galaxy Digital

Stani Kulechov, founder of Aave and investor in Ethena, has reportedly moved 4 million ENA tokens to digital asset platform Galaxy Digital. The transfer aligns with past patterns of founder or investor token unlocks, which often signal increased liquidity and potential market impacts. This action reflects a movement towards institutional-grade custody or market-making strategies.

Galaxy Digital’s involvement emphasizes institutional interest in Ethena’s ENA tokens. Token transfer from a linked Ethena wallet suggests potential broader market distribution or trading actions. This large sale of ENA tokens shifts former long-term holdings into potentially tradable assets, underlining changes in market dynamics.

Amidst ongoing speculation, Stani Kulechov has not formally commented on the transaction. Community speculation on forums and social media persists, though no official response has emerged from Aave or Ethena regarding the institutional significance of this transfer.

ENA’s Market Response to Institutional Engagement

Did you know? Following founder token unlocks, DeFi tokens like UniSwap’s UNI often experience price volatility and liquidity changes. The ENA activity signals potential similar short-term adjustments.

Ethena’s ENA token is currently valued at $0.60. With a market cap of $4.11 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $336.55 million, the token shows a recent 3.75% price increase, yet a 11.01% decrease over seven days. Data from CoinMarketCap indicates further fluctuations may occur.

Ethena(ENA), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:55 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that institutional engagement, such as Galaxy Digital’s involvement, could lead to increased ENA liquidity and secure trading systems. Market responses typically depend on token-specific dynamics and broader investor sentiment.