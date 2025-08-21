Acclaimed Body Horror Thriller ‘Together’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 05:45
“Together” partial poster featuring Dave Franco and Alison Brie.

NEON

Together — the critically acclaimed horror thriller starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie— is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming.

Together opened in theaters on July 30 after being acquired by indie studio Neon at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in January. The officially summary for Together reads, “Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie (Franco and Brie) find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country, abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other.

“With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love and their flesh.”

Rated R, Together is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Aug. 26, according to When to Stream. While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that Together’s studio, Neon, has not announced or confirmed the release date and it is subject to change.

When Together arrives on PVOD, it will cost $24.99 to purchase. Since PVOD rentals typically run $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent Together for $19.99 for a 48-hour period. The film will be available to purchase or rent on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube.

How Was ‘Together’ Received By Audiences And Critics?

Together has earned $19.7 million domestically and $2 million internationally for a worldwide tally of $21.7 million to date.

The official production and marketing budgets for Together has not been revealed, although Screen Daily reported that the film was acquired by Neon for $17 million at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

Together earned a 91% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 211 reviews.

The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Given an extra sinew of authenticity by the metatextual casting of Alison Brie and Dave Franco at the top of their game, Together is a body horror that’s as emotionally sticky as it is memorably gnarly.”

In addition, Together earned a 76% “fresh” Popcornmeter score based on 1,000-plus verified user ratings.

The RT audience summary for the film reads, “Surging with chemistry from the leads, Together fuses the bizarre with the perturbed, crafting its own sort of alchemy that feels wholly original.”

Written and directed by Michael Shanks in his feature film debut, Together — which also stars Damon Herriman, Mia Morrissey, Jack Kenny and Karl Richmond — is expected to arrive on PVOD on Aug. 26.

