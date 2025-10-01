ExchangeDEX+
ADI Chain to join ZKsync Elastic Network, host UAE dirham stablecoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 18:55
ZKsync has welcomed ADI Chain—the first blockchain built with its Airbender technology and hosting the upcoming UAE dirham-backed stablecoin—into its Elastic Network.

Summary

  • ADI Chain is the first blockchain built with ZKsync’s Airbender technology, delivering Ethereum block proofs in ~35 seconds.
  • Testnet went live on August 21, giving developers early access; mainnet expected soon.
  • ADI Chain will host the UAE stablecoin initiative and serve as the platform for a dirham-backed digital currency being developed by Abu Dhabi institutions.

ZKsync (ZK) has announced the integration of the ADI Chain into its Elastic Network, a modular system of rollups and validiums that allows multiple chains to interoperate and share liquidity while keeping verification costs low.

With this move, ADI joins other active chains on the network, including ZKsync Era, Abstract, Sophon, Lens, Zero Network, Cronos zkEVM, ZKcandy, and Wonder.

What stands out about ADI Chain is that it’s the first chain built using ZKsync’s new Airbender technology, a high-speed, open-source RISC-V prover. Airbender is designed to deliver Ethereum block proofs in approximately 35 seconds using a single GPU, significantly improving throughput and reducing costs. Its modular architecture supports various execution environments, including Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), EraVM, and WebAssembly (WASM), offering greater performance and customizability for developers.

“With GPU-powered computing and AI-driven protocol design, ADI Chain can support large-scale partners and bring 1 billion people into the digital economy by 2030,” said Andrey Lazorenko, CEO of ADI Foundation.

ADI Chain to host UAE’s first AED-pegged stablecoin

In addition to using ZKsync‘s Airbender, ADI Chain is noteworthy as it will serve as the platform for the UAE’s first dirham-pegged stablecoin initiative. In April, Abu Dhabi institutions—including ADQ, IHC, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)—announced plans to issue a stablecoin backed by the UAE dirham on the ADI blockchain, pending regulatory approval from the Central Bank.

ADI testnet was launched on August 21, providing developers and partners with early access to ADI Chain’s capabilities, with the mainnet set to go live soon.

Source: https://crypto.news/adi-chain-to-join-zksync-elastic-network-host-uae-dirham-stablecoin/

