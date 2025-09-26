Adobe Adds Luma, Runway, Marey AI Video To Firefly, AI XR Glasses Sales Surge

CHINA – 2023/11/10: In this photo illustration, the Adobe Firefly logo seen displayed on a smartphone with an Artificial intelligence (AI) chip and symbol in the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Adobe has added generative video to Firefly Boards, integrating Luma AI’s Ray3, Runway’s Aleph, and Moonvalley’s Marey models into its collaborative moodboarding tool. Boards is available in more than 30 countries, but access to video features requires a Firefly premium plan or a Creative Cloud subscription with generative credits. Paid plans start at $9.99 a month for 2,000 credits, with higher tiers offering more capacity. Video generation is credit-intensive, so lower tiers may only cover a handful of short clips. Adobe also added Describe Image, visual presets, and in-image text editing to speed up concepting and iteration inside Boards.

Soaring sales of XR smart glasses illustrated by this graph from Counterpoint Research. Counterpoint Research

Global VR headset shipments dropped 14% year-over-year in the first half of 2025 as consumer demand remained weak, according to Counterpoint Research. Meta kept roughly 80% market share despite declining volumes. New models due in 2026 may change that. AR smart glasses showed the opposite trend, climbing 50% YoY, led by Ray-Neo, Viture and Xreal. Birdbath-style video glasses made up 78% of shipments, while higher-priced see-through waveguide models captured 17% and are expected to grow with new products like Meta’s upcoming Ray-Ban Display. Counterpoint forecasts a 69% CAGR for AR smart glasses through 2027 as major tech players invest in hardware and expand use cases.

Hyperspace Capture uses cameras on your Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S headset to “capture” your real-world space in minutes. It can then create a “true-to-life” digital replica that you can visit. Meta

Meta introduced Hyperspace, a new tool that lets Quest 3 and 3S users scan real-world interiors and transform them into 3D digital replicas in VR. The system, currently in beta, uses headset cameras to capture spaces in minutes, though outdoor scans aren’t supported yet. Only users 18 and up with the compatible headsets can join the rollout. While early examples showcase interiors like celebrity living rooms, Meta hasn’t disclosed pricing or how the feature will be monetized.

World of Red Bull: A new series of immersive experiences for Vision Pro, starting with ‘Backcountry Skiing’, featuring the world’s top freeskiers taking on the wilderness of Revelstoke, British Columbia. Apple

Apple is doubling down on immersive content for Vision Pro, unveiling a new slate of “immersive films” from partners including MotoGP, Red Bull, BBC, CNN, HYBE, CANAL+, and Apple itself. Two titles are available now via the Apple TV app on Vision Pro: a new episode of Apple Immersive and Tour De Force, a MotoGP documentary produced with CANAL+. Upcoming releases include a Red Bull freeskiing experience, a BBC Proms concert in VR, and wildlife and climate documentaries.

The AI video generator now owned by Canva, is selecting projects to offer financial support. Leonardo

Leonardo.Ai has launched the Leonardo Imagination Fund, a $50,000 microgrant program supporting five creative projects across film, fashion, art, architecture, and design. One grant is reserved for an Australian creator to spotlight local talent. A panel including filmmaker Alex Proyas, Monks co-founder Michael Dobell, and Curious Refuge co-founder Shelby Ward will choose recipients. Leonardo.Ai’s Head of Creative Dwyane Koh said the initiative is meant to give artists freedom to experiment with AI and “push the boundaries of creativity.” Applications are open now, with winners expected to be announced later this year.

Echo Hunter and its new prequel, Echo Hunter: A Memory Too Far, by filmmaker Kavan Cardoza (aka Kavan the Kid), who had previously amazed audiences with his Star Wars Fan Film, Ghost Apprentice , have been released on YouTube and Escape AI. Kavan is also the co-founder of Phantom X which partnered with Kling AI to host a sold-out premiere at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on September 20th.

Dusan Simic has created a Gorillaz homage with a series of videos featuring an album of music he created with Suno AI. He told me he made this four minute video in a day.

This column has a companion, The AI/XR Podcast, hosted by its author, Charlie Fink, and Ted Schilowitz, former studio executive and futurist for Paramount and Fox, and Rony Abovitz, founder of Magic Leap. This week’s guest is Paul Travers, founder and CEO of Vuzix. We can be found on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.