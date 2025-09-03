Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/03 05:40
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.77+4.99%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03651+2.67%

In mid-August, a whale deposited $19.38 million USDC into Hyperliquid, positioning buys in the $45–46 range. This follows earlier purchases totaling $28 million from other large holders, underscoring sustained accumulation from deep-pocketed investors.

Continuous whale inflows reduce circulating supply, creating scarcity while reinforcing signals of institutional conviction. HYPE’s liquidity remains thin, which means large orders can amplify price swings far more than in deeper markets.

USDC Integration Fuels Liquidity  

Another tailwind came earlier this month as Circle integrated native USDC through CCTP v2 on August 1. The upgrade simplified cross-chain transfers directly into Hyperliquid, sparking a 3% HYPE price bump.

By reducing friction, native USDC access makes it easier for traders to enter HYPE positions. Unlike wrapped alternatives that previously inflated total value locked (TVL), these flows represent real capital. Indeed, USDC inflows rose 8.3% MoM, compared to an industry average of just 0.4%.

Technical Rebound From Key Levels 

Source: coinmarketcap

From a technical perspective, HYPE has stabilized after recent volatility. The token currently holds above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level ($45.52), despite bearish signals from the MACD (-0.2419) and a neutral RSI at 47.58. The 30-day SMA ($43.66) continues to act as dynamic support.

Consolidation around current levels looks likely. A breakout above the 23.6% Fib level ($47.64) could set up a move toward $51.07 (August 27 swing high). Conversely, failure to hold $45 support risks a deeper pullback toward $43.81 (50% retracement).

HYPE’s modest daily performance reflects a balance between whale-driven accumulation and technical indecision. The immediate test remains whether HYPE can hold the $45.52 support. A decisive move either way could dictate the broader direction of altcoin momentum — and if whales continue aggressive buying, HYPE could be well positioned to challenge new all-time highs in the coming months.

Outset PR Builds Clarity and Momentum Beyond the Charts

Just as on-chain activity and liquidity flows shape token performance, communications strategy determines how projects capture attention and sustain momentum. That’s where Outset PR, founded by crypto PR veteran Mike Ermolaev, makes the difference.

Operating like a hands-on workshop, Outset PR replaces cookie-cutter placements with campaigns built around market fit. Media outlets are chosen based on discoverability, domain authority, conversion potential, and viral reach, while tailored pitches and precise timing ensure that stories unfold naturally, building trust in the process.

The agency’s proprietary traffic acquisition tech amplifies visibility by blending organic editorial placement with SEO and lead generation, consistently driving volumes of traffic well beyond standard PR approaches.  

In an environment where hype can fade quickly, Outset PR ensures campaigns are data-backed, measurable, and outcome-focused. For crypto and Web3 projects, this means visibility and trust are not left to chance—they are engineered with the same precision as on-chain strategies.

You can find more information about Outset PR here:

Website: outsetpr.ioTelegram: t.me/outsetpr X: x.com/OutsetPR 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

Looking back, since 2018, the crypto market has experienced 239 "extreme panic" moments with the index below 20.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00202359-1.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.139-8.58%
Share
PANews2025/04/09 09:19
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09754-1.13%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Canadian Dollar snaps win streak on dueling market holiday Monday

Canadian Dollar snaps win streak on dueling market holiday Monday

The post Canadian Dollar snaps win streak on dueling market holiday Monday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar snapped it’s recent win streak against the US Dollar on Monday. Both Canadian and US markets are dark for the long weekend holiday. September opens up with an early flash of potential Loonie weakness. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) eased lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, albeit on notably weak market flows, shedding under one-tenth of one percent against the Greenback. Canadian and US markets are shuttered functionally across the board thanks to a shared Labor Day holiday, and markets will be waiting for North American markets to return from their long weekend in full force on Tuesday. The Canadian Dollar ran out of runway on Monday, snapping a four-session winning streak and posting its first loss against the Greenback in exactly one week. The Canadian economy is broadly slowing down faster than analysts expected, thanks to a slow-motion trade war with the US and US President Donald Trump’s high tariffs. Damage is expexted to continue pressing down on Canadian economic activity, and despite market hopes for further central bank interest rate cuts on both sides of the 49th parallel, the Loonie is still running largely at the mercy of broad-market US Dollar flows. Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar stumbles ahead of US-data heavy week The Canadian Dollar ended it’s near-term winning streak against the US Dollar. USD/CAD has found a messy technical floor near 1.3740. Both Canadian and US labor data is due at the end of the week, but US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will handily dominate investor attention spans as the days tick toward Friday. Both Canadian and US net job numbers are expected to continue slowing down, bolstering bets of central bank cuts from both the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed). Canadian economic data remains muted through the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.425+5.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.41+1.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017195+3.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 04:37
Share

Trending News

More

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Canadian Dollar snaps win streak on dueling market holiday Monday

Crypto.com and Underdog are launching sports prediction markets in 16 U.S. states

Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption