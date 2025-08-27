Alibaba Cloud Pushes Into Crypto Dev as Sui Gets AI Move Coding Integration in ChainIDE

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/27 16:17
TLDR:

  • Alibaba Cloud and Sui Network deliver AI coding assistant for Move in ChainIDE across English, Chinese and Korean.
  • New tool generates Move code from natural language, adds autocomplete, security checks, documentation fast.
  • Support in three languages lowers barriers and speeds up crypto dev work on Sui Move within ChainIDE.
  • Partnership links Alibaba Cloud AI and Sui Network to boost crypto development and attract Move builders.

A new tool aims to make Move coding feel easier. It comes from Alibaba Cloud and Sui Network. 

Developers using ChainIDE now get help in English, Chinese and Korean. That means fewer language barriers for crypto builders. The move promises to speed up coding, boost accuracy, and simplify workflow.

AI-Powered Move Coding Boosts Crypto Development

The two teams teamed up to fold an AI coding assistant into ChainIDE, Sui’s main dev platform. It works in English, Chinese and Korean. 

Developers can type natural language prompts and watch Move code appear. The assistant also offers smart autocomplete and real-time security checks. It even generates documentation and delivers templates to use right away.

The post from Alibaba Cloud on X introduced the tool and highlighted multilingual support. Similar wording appeared on Sui Network’s account describing code generation and auto-docs. These fresh features aim to ease the path for developers new to Move. The goal is clear: lower friction and move faster.

Lower Language Hurdles in Crypto Coding

Sui Move is built for performance and security in the crypto world. Still, its learning curve can slow things down. Now, language support in three major tongues opens access. ChainIDE users can focus more on logic and less on translation or syntax guesses.

The AI assistant handles the routine parts. It reduces typos, helps catch bugs early, and speeds up documentation work. Developers gain space to think creatively. Startups and solo builders may find it easier to ship smart contracts and apps today.

The partnership underscores how AI tools can streamline crypto dev life. By tackling boring bits, it highlights the creative side that crypto creators care about. The ChainIDE integration feels timely and developer-friendly.

The post Alibaba Cloud Pushes Into Crypto Dev as Sui Gets AI Move Coding Integration in ChainIDE appeared first on Blockonomi.

