Apollo secures $50 million in backing to launch new tokenized credit fund

By: PANews
2025/09/18 10:26
PANews reported on September 18 that according to CoinDesk, the blockchain-based RWA institution Centrifuge and Plume jointly launched the "Anemoy Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRDX)", which received a $50 million anchor investment from Grove, a credit infrastructure protocol within the Sky ecosystem. The fund enables blockchain investors to participate in Apollo's diversified global credit strategy, covering direct corporate loans, asset-backed loans, and mismatched credit. ACRDX will be issued through Plume's Nest Credit Vault with the token code nACRDX, enabling institutional investors to participate in the strategy on-chain. Chronicle will serve as the oracle provider, and Wormhole will be responsible for cross-chain connections. After approval, Anemoy will serve as the fund's manager.

