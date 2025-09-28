Apple CEO admits to holding cryptocurrency, saying "this is a reasonable investment strategy"

PANews reported on September 28th that, according to Blockware, Apple CEO Tim Cook, when asked in an interview whether he holds cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, responded in the affirmative. Cook believes crypto assets are part of a diversified investment portfolio and stated that he has long been interested in the field and has spent time researching it. He also believes that cryptocurrencies are very interesting. PANews reported on September 28th that, according to Blockware, Apple CEO Tim Cook, when asked in an interview whether he holds cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, responded in the affirmative. Cook believes crypto assets are part of a diversified investment portfolio and stated that he has long been interested in the field and has spent time researching it. He also believes that cryptocurrencies are very interesting.