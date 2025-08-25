Arbitrum (ARB) Could Be Headed For A 280% Upside For This Reason

Arbitrum and its native coin ARB could be in the midst of a strong comeback, especially now that altcoin season is here.

The amount of liquidity flowing into the Ethereum network meant that the network could be headed for some busy times ahead.

Arbitrum is among the top Ethereum layer 2 networks. It was the runner-up in the list of top layer 2s by market cap after Mantle according to Coinmarketcap.

Moreover, it had over 927 million worth of volume in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Arbitrum was already in a position to leverage growth from the Ethereum network during the current altcoin season.

The Arbitrum network was already showing signs of rising activity as per the latest data.

Arbitrum Transaction Activity Underscores Growth

Rising activity on the Ethereum network should technically translate to more activity for its layer 2 networks.

Arbitrum network activity has reportedly doubled in the last 6 months, which was a reflection of the elevated market activity during the same period.

Arbitrum transactions/ source: Artemis

The rising network activity also reflected in Arbitrum’s app revenue. Its lowest weekly app revenue was about $604,000 in March. The weekly app revenue figures hovered close to $4 million in the last 4 weeks.

Other key growth metrics on Arbitrum confirmed that it was experiencing a renaissance as far as activity was concerned.

For example, stablecoin marketcap on the network jumped from as low as $1.21 billion in May 2025 and has since jumped to $3.9 billion.

Arbitrbum stablecoin mcap and TVL/ Source: TradingView

TVL also adopted a vertical over the last few months. It jumped from a year-to-date low of $1.9 billion in April, to $3.92 billion at the time of observation, which marked a new ATH.

ARB Breaks out of Bottom Range Resistance but What’s Next?

The recovering activity on Arbitrum might already be influencing its native token. ARB confirmed its bottom range in June, and has since bounced back considerably.

In fact, the cryptocurrency even managed to break above its 5-month resistance which previously restricted it between February and June.

This breakout occurred in the second week of August, and the price has since maintained significant upside.

ARB price exchanged hands at $0.57 at press time which meant that price was up by more than 100% in the last 3 months.

But just how far can ARB price go in the coming months? Its price chart revealed the formation of a cup and handle pattern, which has been in play since January 2024.

Figure 1 ARB price action/ source: TradingView

ARB’s cup and handle pattern suggests that it might be entering the second half of its cup and handle pattern.

If the March to June support level marked the bottom of the pattern, then price could be headed for an aggressive recovery phase.

The same pattern suggests that ARB price might rally by as much as 280% in the coming months to fulfill the second half of the pattern. Such a recovery would see the price retest the $2.25 level.

The odds of this happening were quite high considering that Ethereum has already established a strong lead this altcoin season.

Moreover, recent developments underscore potential incoming massive utility driven by stablecoins.

Earlier in the week, the European Union revealed plans to roll out a Euro-based stablecoin on either Ethereum or Solana.

This could lead to higher network activity, especially considering the heavy institutional activity this cycle.

These factors underscore the reasons why Arbitrum could be one to watch in the coming months. ARB could be on track to benefit as liquidity rotation trickles down to other coins.