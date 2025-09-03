ArbitrumDAO launches its first quarterly DeFi incentive program, distributing 24 million ARB

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to CoinDesk, ArbitrumDAO announced the launch of the first season of its $40 million DeFi Renaissance Incentive Program (DRIP), distributing up to 24 million ARB to drive growth in the Arbitrum Network's DeFi ecosystem. The first season will focus on ETH and stablecoin leveraged recycling strategies, incentivizing mainstream lending protocols such as Aave, Morpho, Fluid, Euler, Dolomite, and Silo. Users can earn ARB rewards by staking designated ETH and stablecoins. The DRIP will be divided into four seasons with a total budget of 80 million ARB. Each season will target different DeFi scenarios, and high-performing strategies will receive continued support.