Are Critics Wowed By Anime Feature?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 12:27
Scene from “Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment/Crunchyroll/©Copyright_ ©Koyoharu Gotoge _ SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

The anime feature Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle — also known as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle — is new in North American theaters this weekend. How is the film being received by Rotten Tomatoes critics?

Rated R, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opened Friday in theaters nationwide. The official logline for the movie reads, “The Demon Slayer Corps are drawn into the Infinity Castle, where Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira face terrifying Upper Rank demons in a desperate fight as the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji begins.”

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has earned a 97% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 35 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Storming the big screen with Demon Slayer‘s most polished presentation yet, Infinity Castle is a stirring beginning to this franchise’s bloody climax.”

The film has also earned a 99% “fresh” on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 2,500-plus verified user ratings. The RT audience summary reads, Owning its remarkable animation, epic fight sequences, and seriously emotional moments, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is here to slay.”

What Are Individual Critics Saying About ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’?

Peter Debruge of Variety is among the top critics on RT who gives a Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle a “fresh” rating, writing in his review summary, “Beyond the sheer inventiveness of the movie’s made-up martial arts, that leaves the tragic elements, which can be disarmingly effective in giving audiences reason to feel invested in the battles — battles that have only just begun.”

David Opie of IndieWire also praises the film, writing on RT, “From intricate backgrounds to propulsive fight choreography, everything is vividly rendered to perfection. Infinity Castle really looks like it belongs on the big screen. The problem is that it feels like it belongs on the small screen in some key aspects.”

Phuong Le of The Guardian also gives Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle a “fresh” rating, writing on RT, “While ardent fans might wish to see more of Muzan, this wonderful instalment gives a splendid taste of what is surely soon to come.”

There are no top critics on RT who give Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle a “rotten” rating. Only one critic on the review aggregation site overall gives the film a “rotten” rating. It comes from Daniel Kurland of Bloody Disgusting, who writes in his “rotten” review summary on RT, There’s lots to enjoy in Infinity Castle. Unfortunately, Infinity Castle’s biggest problem is that it barely feels like a movie and it’s emblematic of all the issues that plague overstuffed, underwhelming franchise finales.”

Rated R, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is new in theaters nationwide on Friday.

