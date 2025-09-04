Aria completes $15 million in financing, with a valuation of $50 million

PANews reported on September 3rd that Aria , a platform for the on-chainization of storytelling IP assets, has completed $ 15 million in seed and strategic funding rounds, co-led by Polychain Capital and Neoclassic Capital , at a valuation of $ 50 million. Aria specializes in the tokenization of music IP , and its first APL token has launched, allowing holders to earn income from music copyrights by staking them. The new funds will be used to expand into more IP categories, including art, film, and television. The platform's revenue comes from IP issuance, trading, and management fees. Currently prioritizing ecosystem expansion, some issuance fees have been temporarily waived.

