Aster token pumps more than 500% post-TGE launch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 00:10
NEAR
NEAR$3.119+15.39%
1
1$0.0095+850.00%
Binance Coin
BNB$990.62+4.07%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004772+1.18%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000523+2.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0883+2.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01452+6.92%
  • ASTER token soars 550% to $0.52 post-TGE.
  • Total value locked catapulted to $1 billion, doubling pre-launch figures.
  • Aster’s debut bolsters BNB Chain’s ecosystem, boosting the BNB price.

The Aster ($ASTER) token’s debut saw it hit $0.58, rocketing by more than 500% within hours.

Aster then slightly pared the gains as traders looked for profits post-TGE and airdrop distribution for the YZi Labs-backed protocol.

Altcoins such as Lagrange, EigenLayer and BNB have outshone the broader market.

Launching at an initial price of approximately $0.08, the token swiftly ascended to a peak of $0.52.

It is a move that encompassed a staggering 550% gain in its first trading session and saw ASTER’s market capitalization rally past the $800 million threshold.

On debut, Aster rose to rank among the top 150 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

As the token’s price pumped, daily volume rose to over $420 million in the initial 24 hours, up 1800%.

While the 500% climb validates Aster’s utility in perpetual trading, bulls have to be aware of a potential sharp pullback if price overextends into the overbought territory.

Aster TVL jumps to $1 billion

Aster’s total value locked has exceeded expectations, surging to over $1 billion within days of the TGE in a milestone that represents a more than twofold increase from pre-launch figures of around $400 million, attracting over 330,000 new wallets and solidifying Aster’s position as the second-largest perpetual DEX globally.

The influx highlights the platform’s multi-chain prowess, spanning BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum, where users leverage unique collateral options like liquid-staking as BNB and yield-bearing USDF stablecoins.

Privacy-focused innovations, such as zk-proofs have drawn sophisticated traders seeking capital efficiency without custodial risks whereas Aster’s integration with PancakeSwap has boosted ecosystem liquidity, contributing to a 15% uptick in BNB’s price over the past week.

Market observers note that this $1 billion TVL not only enhances on-chain stability but also positions Aster to capture a slice of the $16 billion Hyperliquid pie, potentially driving annual revenues toward $500 million through fee structures that reward $ASTER holders.

A significant first step for $ASTER on BNB Chain

For $ASTER, this TGE marks a transformative debut on BNB Chain, laying the groundwork for broader DeFi adoption.

As a high-performance Layer-1 with privacy at its core, Aster Chain empowers seamless perpetuals and spot trading, democratizing access for both novice and pro users via intuitive Simple and Pro modes.

The platform’s non-custodial ethos, coupled with governance via $ASTER enables fee discounts and protocol upgrades.

Implementation of this feature aligns with the community-first principles that propelled BNB Chain’s growth to over $16 billion in TVL.

This milestone extends beyond numbers as it validates BNB Chain’s edge in low-fee, high-throughput environments, especially as altcoin rotations favor derivatives amid Bitcoin’s stabilization above $117k.

Share this article
Categories
Tags

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/aster-token-pumps-more-than-500-post-tge-launch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Founder Sota Watanabe has set the stage for a redesign of ASTR’s economics that would eliminate its inflationary structure and […] The post ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.16441+2.50%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.0246+5.44%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000489-2.00%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:30
Share
Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

That memory stings. But 2025 runs on a new tape; hype alone won’t rerun the script. Investors want utility; throwing […] The post Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01747+4.36%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$58.5+5.88%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000064+5.61%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:39
Share
The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.018357+0.19%
Threshold
T$0.01747+4.36%
Union
U$0.013907+6.17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Share

Trending News

More

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Can DeepSnitch AI Do 100x in 2025?

Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution