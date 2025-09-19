Aster token pumps more than 500% post-TGE launch

ASTER token soars 550% to $0.52 post-TGE.

Total value locked catapulted to $1 billion, doubling pre-launch figures.

Aster’s debut bolsters BNB Chain’s ecosystem, boosting the BNB price.

The Aster ($ASTER) token’s debut saw it hit $0.58, rocketing by more than 500% within hours.

Aster then slightly pared the gains as traders looked for profits post-TGE and airdrop distribution for the YZi Labs-backed protocol.

Altcoins such as Lagrange, EigenLayer and BNB have outshone the broader market.

Launching at an initial price of approximately $0.08, the token swiftly ascended to a peak of $0.52.

It is a move that encompassed a staggering 550% gain in its first trading session and saw ASTER’s market capitalization rally past the $800 million threshold.

On debut, Aster rose to rank among the top 150 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

As the token’s price pumped, daily volume rose to over $420 million in the initial 24 hours, up 1800%.

While the 500% climb validates Aster’s utility in perpetual trading, bulls have to be aware of a potential sharp pullback if price overextends into the overbought territory.

Aster TVL jumps to $1 billion

Aster’s total value locked has exceeded expectations, surging to over $1 billion within days of the TGE in a milestone that represents a more than twofold increase from pre-launch figures of around $400 million, attracting over 330,000 new wallets and solidifying Aster’s position as the second-largest perpetual DEX globally.

The influx highlights the platform’s multi-chain prowess, spanning BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum, where users leverage unique collateral options like liquid-staking as BNB and yield-bearing USDF stablecoins.

Privacy-focused innovations, such as zk-proofs have drawn sophisticated traders seeking capital efficiency without custodial risks whereas Aster’s integration with PancakeSwap has boosted ecosystem liquidity, contributing to a 15% uptick in BNB’s price over the past week.

Market observers note that this $1 billion TVL not only enhances on-chain stability but also positions Aster to capture a slice of the $16 billion Hyperliquid pie, potentially driving annual revenues toward $500 million through fee structures that reward $ASTER holders.

A significant first step for $ASTER on BNB Chain

For $ASTER, this TGE marks a transformative debut on BNB Chain, laying the groundwork for broader DeFi adoption.

As a high-performance Layer-1 with privacy at its core, Aster Chain empowers seamless perpetuals and spot trading, democratizing access for both novice and pro users via intuitive Simple and Pro modes.

The platform’s non-custodial ethos, coupled with governance via $ASTER enables fee discounts and protocol upgrades.

Implementation of this feature aligns with the community-first principles that propelled BNB Chain’s growth to over $16 billion in TVL.

This milestone extends beyond numbers as it validates BNB Chain’s edge in low-fee, high-throughput environments, especially as altcoin rotations favor derivatives amid Bitcoin’s stabilization above $117k.