ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

By: Coindoo
2025/09/19 00:30
Founder Sota Watanabe has set the stage for a redesign of ASTR’s economics that would eliminate its inflationary structure and replace it with a capped supply – a move he describes as central to the project’s “Evolution 2.0” vision.

The idea is now being tested in a community poll. Token holders are weighing in on three options: back the fixed-supply plan, preserve the current inflation model, or abstain. The vote, hosted on Opensquare and running until September 28, is not legally binding but is meant to serve as a barometer of sentiment before management makes its next move.

Inside the draft plan

If adopted, the framework known as Tokenomics 3.0 would cap supply at roughly 10.5 billion ASTR. Staking rewards would gradually shrink, while network fees would be split between burning (50%), validators (30%), and the treasury (20%). Astar would also incorporate Protocol-Owned Liquidity to strengthen its capital base.

Why it matters

For Astar, shifting away from inflation marks a philosophical pivot. Supporters argue that a hard cap could increase scarcity and long-term value, while opponents warn that reduced emissions might weaken staking incentives. Either way, the vote underscores how much of Astar’s future now hinges on direct community input.

Watanabe has promised more details later this year, suggesting that the final design of Tokenomics 3.0 will be unveiled in the fourth quarter of 2025. He framed the proposal as part of Astar’s “ultimate game plan” – one that could redefine the network’s position in the crowded Web3 landscape.

