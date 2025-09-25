With a market capitalization of $10.3 billion and daily trading volumes nearing $600 million, AVAX is reasserting itself as a […] The post Avalanche (AVAX) Rebounds Above $24.50, Yet ConstructKoin (CTK) Seen as the Long-Term Winner appeared first on Coindoo.With a market capitalization of $10.3 billion and daily trading volumes nearing $600 million, AVAX is reasserting itself as a […] The post Avalanche (AVAX) Rebounds Above $24.50, Yet ConstructKoin (CTK) Seen as the Long-Term Winner appeared first on Coindoo.

Avalanche (AVAX) Rebounds Above $24.50, Yet ConstructKoin (CTK) Seen as the Long-Term Winner

By: Coindoo
2025/09/25 21:00
Avalanche
AVAX$30.27-11.98%
CertiK
CTK$0.3289-7.22%

With a market capitalization of $10.3 billion and daily trading volumes nearing $600 million, AVAX is reasserting itself as a strong mid-cap altcoin.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $111,309, Ethereum (ETH) consolidates around $4,602, and Solana (SOL) maintains strength above $204. With major assets performing well, investors are increasingly asking which altcoins could deliver the next wave of growth. Analysts say that while AVAX is showing signs of recovery, the long-term upside may belong to ConstructKoin (CTK), a project officially launching its presale this month.

Avalanche Price Outlook

Avalanche has bounced back strongly from recent lows, with $25.50 identified as the next resistance zone. Support sits near $23.00, and a break above $25.50 could pave the way toward $28–$30 in the short term.

Source: TradingView

Despite positive momentum, analysts caution that AVAX is still far below its all-time highs near $140, leaving room for recovery but also reflecting the difficulty of scaling back to previous valuations in a crowded Layer-1 market.

Why ConstructKoin (CTK) Attracts Long-Term Investors

ConstructKoin (CTK) is capturing attention by focusing on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization rather than competing directly in the congested Layer-1 space. Its model brings the $300 trillion real estate market into Web3, offering investors exposure to tokenized property assets that combine stability with growth potential.

The presale spans 10 phases, beginning at $0.01 and scaling to $1, with a fundraising target of $100M. This phased approach gives early investors significant upside while providing the project with a solid runway for adoption and expansion.

Unlike AVAX, which faces constant competition from other blockchains, CTK provides a differentiated narrative that positions it as a category leader in tokenized real estate.

Analysts See CTK as a Safer Long-Term Bet

Market watchers often compare CTK’s opportunity today to the early stages of AAVE and LINK. Both projects solved pressing problems in DeFi and went on to deliver exponential returns. Similarly, CTK aims to address one of the most significant adoption challenges in crypto — bridging blockchain with real-world assets.

Analysts argue that while AVAX may continue to recover, its long-term upside is more limited compared to CTK, which is still in its early presale phase and has yet to be listed. This asymmetry makes CTK a more compelling bet for long-term growth.

Final Thoughts

Avalanche’s rebound above $24.50 highlights renewed confidence in altcoins, but the largest growth opportunities in 2025 may lie outside traditional Layer-1s. With its real estate–backed model and structured presale, ConstructKoin (CTK) is emerging as one of the most promising projects of the year.

For investors seeking stability and scalability in one package, CTK could prove to be the long-term winner.

Name: Construct Koin (CTK)

Telegram: https://t.me/constructkoin

Twitter: https://x.com/constructkoin

Website: https://constructkoin.com

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Federal Reserve's Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-2025-rate-cut-plans/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015969-6.10%
MAY
MAY$0.03846-3.80%
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:40
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What's Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,565.34-1.91%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000874-6.62%
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8391-2.82%
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
