Avantis Announces $80M AVNT Rewards in Season 3

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 03:29
Key Points:
  • Avantis to distribute $80M in AVNT rewards over five months.
  • 75% for traders; 25% for liquidity providers.
  • Engagement through staking incentives and boosted claims.

Avantis announced its third season of AVNT rewards totaling $80 million on its Base chain platform, starting September 9, 2025, through February 28, 2026.

The $80 million AVNT airdrop aims to boost liquidity and trading activities while addressing exploit risks identified in previous events.

Avantis’ $80M Token Initiative for Traders and Liquidity

Avantis has announced a five-month AVNT rewards program that distributes 40 million tokens valued at over $80 million. The initiative targets 75% of its rewards to traders and the remaining 25% to liquidity providers. This strategy is designed to bolster active participation and liquidity within the DeFi space.

The introduction of a boosted claim mechanism encourages staking, providing a 35% token bonus for those locking their tokens within 18 hours. These adjustments aim to enhance trader and investor engagement, ensuring a more dynamic DeFi environment.

Crypto market participants have expressed interest in Avantis’ innovative approach. The recent listing of AVNT on Coinbase as an experimental asset suggests endorsement of its potential impact. However, the $4 million Sybil attack incident raised significant concerns about security during such events.

AVNT Market Response and Regulatory Considerations

Did you know? Avantis’ reward distribution approach echoes strategies seen in large-scale airdrops like Uniswap, which historically spurred increased user engagement and trading activity.

According to CoinMarketCap, Avantis (AVNT) is trading at $2.17 with a market cap of $560.85 million. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume reached $2.04 billion despite a drop of 66.43%. The AVNT price surged by 14.60% in 24 hours and 130.52% over the past seven days, showing strong interest in the market.

Avantis(AVNT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:05 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu’s research team indicate that Avantis’ strategy may lead to robust DeFi ecosystem growth, leveraging similar tactics that drove success in previous protocol launches. The potential footprint of AVNT within regulatory frameworks remains under scrutiny, aligning with broader DeFi examination trends.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/avantis-avnt-rewards-launch/

Source: https://coincu.com/news/avantis-avnt-rewards-launch/
