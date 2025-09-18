Bad Bunny Tops 2025 Latin Grammy With 12 Nominations, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso Get 10

Bad Bunny and Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso among the most nominated artists for the 2025 Latin Grammys.

Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Dana Jacobs/WireImage

Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny leads the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards with the most nominations, followed closely by breakout Argentinian experimental trap, hip-hop and pop duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, and prolific music producer Edgar Barrera, who once again ranks among the year’s top nominees.

Bad Bunny earned 12 nominations, including Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Record and Song of the Year for “Baile Inolvidable” and “DtMF​.”​ Songs from his hit album even compete against each other in three categories.

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso received 10 nominations, including Album of the Year for Papota and Record and Song of the Year for “El Día del Amigo” and “#Tetas.” The duo gained widespread popularity following their 2024 NPR Tiny Desk Concert​, which has garnered more than 42 million views to date.​ Five of their nine album tracks are from that performance​.

Sought-after music producer Edgar Barrera also secured 10 nominations​ —​ one more than in 2024​ —​ including Songwriter and Producer of the Year. He received additional recognition for his contributions to songs across urban, tropical and regional categories, including Maluma’s “Cosas Pendientes,” Karol G’s “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” and Grupo Frontera’s “Hecha Pa’ Mí.”

Other top nominees include Natalia Lafourcade with eight nominations, Liniker with six, and Alejandro Sanz with four. Also in the mix are Rauw Alejandro, Gloria Estefan, Shakira and Rubén Blades.

In announcing the nominees, Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, highlighted Latin music’s expanding influence. “The impact of Latin music continues to grow on a global level, and all of the nominated artists encompass its diversity and richness while continuing to preserve the iconic sounds that make our music unique.”

This year, the Latin Recording Academy introduced two new categories: Best Roots Song and Best Music for Visual Media, which honors outstanding original music created to accompany films, television series or other visual productions.

The final voting round begins October 1. The awards ceremony, which heads back to Las Vegas after last year’s 25th anniversary in Miami and a move to Sevilla in 2023, will be broadcast by TelevisaUnivision.

Below are some the nominations.

Record Of The Year

  • Baile Inolvidable – Bad Bunny (from Debí Tirar Más Fotos)
  • DTmF – Bad Bunny (from Debí Tirar Más Fotos)
  • El Día Del Amigo – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso (from Papota)
  • #Tetas – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
  • Desastres Fabulosos – Jorge Drexler & Conociendo Rusia
  • Lara – Zoe Gotusso
  • Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido – Karol G
  • Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade
  • Ao Teu Lado – Liniker
  • Palmeras En El Jardín – Alejandro Sanz

Album Of The Year

  • Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro
  • Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny
  • Papota – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
  • Raíces – Gloria Estefan
  • Puñito De Yocahú – Vicente García
  • Al Romper La Burbuja – Joaquina
  • Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade
  • Palabra De To’s (Seca) – Carín León
  • Caju – Liniker
  • En Las Nubes – Con Mis Panas – Elena Rose
  • ¿Y Ahora Qué? – Alejandro Sanz

Song Of The Year

  • Baile Inolvidable – Bad Bunny, Antonio Caraballo, Julio Gaston, Armando Josue Lopez, MAG, Jay Anthony Nuñez, Kaled Elikai Rivera Cordova & Roberto José Rosado Torres
  • Bogotá – Andrés Cepeda, Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres
  • Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade
  • DTmF – Bad Bunny, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, MAG, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Spry
  • El Día Del Amigo – Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Amanda Ibanez, Vicente Jiménez & Federico Vindver
  • Otra Noche De Llorar – Mon Laferte
  • Palmeras En El Jardín – Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Manuel Lorente Freire, Elena Rose & Alejandro Sanz
  • Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido – Edgar Barrera, Andres Jael Correa Rios & Karol G (Karol G)
  • #Tetas – Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Gale, Vicente Jiménez & Federico Vindver
  • Veludo Marrom – Liniker

Best New Artist

  • Alleh
  • Annasofia
  • Yerai Cortés
  • Juliane Gamboa
  • Camila Guevara
  • Isadora
  • Alex Luna
  • Paloma Morphy
  • Sued Nunes
  • Ruzzi

Best Contemporary Pop Album

  • Cuarto Azul – Aitana
  • Palacio – Elsa y Elmar
  • Lo Que Nos Faltó Decir – Jesse & Joy
  • Natalia Lafourcade Live At Carnegie Hall – Natalia Lafourcade
  • Después De Los 30 – Raquel Sofía

Best Traditional Pop Album

  • Bogotá – Andrés Cepeda
  • Cursi – Zoe Gotusso
  • Al Romper La Burbuja – Joaquina
  • En Las Nubes – Con Mis Panas – Elena Rose
  • ¿Y Ahora Qué? – Alejandro Sanz

Best Pop Song

  • Bogotá – Andrés Cepeda, Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres (Andrés Cepeda)
  • El Día Del Amigo – Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Amanda Ibanez, Vicente Jiménez & Federico Vindver
  • Querida Yo – Camilo, Gonzalo Ferreyra, Nicolás Ramirez & Yami Safdie
  • Soltera – Edgar Barrera, Bizarrap, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno & Shakira
  • Te Quiero – Juan Ariza, Covi Quintana & Nicole Zignago

Best Urban/Urban Fusion Performance

  • Capaz (Merengueton) – Alleh, Yorghaki
  • DTmF – Bad Bunny
  • De Maravisha – Tokischa Featuring Nathy Peluso
  • La Plena – W Sound 05 – W Sound Featuring Beele & Ovy On The Drums
  • Roma – Jay Wheeler

Best Reggaeton Performance

  • Baja Pa’ Acá – Rauw Alejandro Featuring Alexis & Fido
  • Voy A Llevarte Pa’ PR – Bad Bunny
  • Dile A Él – Nicky Jam
  • Brillar – Lenny Tavárez
  • Reggaeton Malandro – Yandel Featuring Tego Calderón

Best Urban Music Album

  • Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny
  • Underwater – Fariana
  • Naiki – Nicki Nicole
  • MPC (Música Popular Carioca) – Papatinho
  • Elyte – Yandel

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

  • El Favorito De Mami – Noah Assad, José Carabaño, Eladio Carrión, Samuel David Jiménez, Adam Moralejo, Albert Packness & Big Soto
  • Fresh – Trueno (Trueno)
  • Parriba – Akapellah, Jesus Fuenmayor & Trueno (Akapellah Featuring Trueno)
  • Sudor Y Tinta – Samuel Wilfredo Dilone Castillo, J Noa & Vakero (J Noa & Vakero, from Los 5Golpe)
  • Thc – Arcángel (Arcángel)

Best Urban Song

  • Cosas Pendientes – Édgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Manuel Lorente Freire & Maluma (Maluma)
  • DTmF – Bad Bunny, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, MAG, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Spry (Bad Bunny, from Debí Tirar Más Fotos)
  • En La City – Trueno & Young Miko (Trueno Featuring Young Miko)
  • La Mudanza – Bad Bunny, Luis Amed Irizarry, Marcos Masis, Jay Anthony Nuñez & Roberto José Rosado Torres (Bad Bunny, from Debí Tirar Más Fotos)
  • Xq Eres Así – Alejandro Avila, Alvaro Díaz, Manuel Lara, Nathy Peluso & Joyce Francue Santana Febres (Alvaro Diaz Featuring Nathy Peluso)

Best Salsa Album

  • Big Swing – José Alberto “El Canario”
  • Fotografías – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
  • Mira Como Vengo – Issac Delgado
  • Infinito Positivo – Los Hermanos Rosario
  • Debut Y Segunda Tanda, Vol. II – Gilberto Santa Rosa

Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album

  • Son 30 – Checo Acosta
  • El Último Baile – Silvestre Dangond & Juancho De La Espriella
  • De Amor Nadie Se Muere – Karen Lizarazo
  • Baila Kolombia – Los Cumbia Stars
  • La Jerarquía – Peter Manjarrés & Luis José Villa

Best Merengue/Bachata Album

  • El Más Completo – Alex Bueno
  • Novato Apostador – Eddy Herrera
  • Milly Quezada – Live Vol. 1 Desde El Teatro Nacional De República Dominicana – Milly Quezada

Best Traditional Tropical Album

  • Malena Burke Canta A Meme Solis, Vol. 1 – Malena Burke & Meme Solis
  • Raíces – Gloria Estefan
  • Caminando Piango Piango – Orquesta Failde

Best Contemporary Tropical Album

  • Calidosa – Mike Bahía
  • Puñito De Yocahú – Vicente García
  • Ilusión Óptica – Pedrito Martínez
  • Bingo – Alain Pérez
  • Fiesta Candelaria – Puerto Candelaria

Best Tropical Song

  • Ahora O Nunca – Juan José Hernandez (Gilberto Santa Rosa, from Debut Y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2)
  • Cariñito – Techy Fatule (Techy Fatule)
  • La Foto – Larry Coll, Luis Enrique & Marcos Sánchez (Luis Enrique)
  • Nunca Me Fui – Rubén Blades, Andy Clay, Fonseca, Felipe González Abad & Yoel Henríquez (Fonseca & Rubén Blades)
  • Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido – Edgar Barrera, Andres Jael Correa Rios & Karol G (Karol G)
  • Si Volviera Jesús – Jorge Luis Piloto (Víctor Manuelle)
  • Venga Lo Que Venga – Andy Clay, Fonseca & Alberto Montenegro (Fonseca, Rawayana)

Best Roots Song

  • El Ritmo – Salvador Colombo (Bandalos Chinos)
  • Joropo – Javier Fernández Blanco, Pablo Gómez Cano, Roberto Gutiérrez Acosta, Andrés De Las Heras, Judeline & Pablo López García (Judeline, from Bodhiria)
  • Siento Que Merezco Más – Latin Mafia (Latin Mafia, from Siento Que Merezco Más)
  • (Sola) – Paloma Morphy (Paloma Morphy)
  • #Tetas – Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Gale, Vicente Jiménez “Vibarco” & Federico Vindver (Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso)

Best Music For Visual Media

  • Cada Minuto Cuenta (Banda Sonora De La Serie Original De Prime Video) – Pedro Osuna (Pedro Osuna)
  • Cien Años De Soledad (Banda Sonora De La Serie De Netflix) – Camilo Sanabria (Camilo Sanabria)
  • El Eternauta (Banda Sonora De La Serie De Netflix) – Federico Jusid (Federico Jusid)
  • In The Summers – Cabra (Eduardo Cabra)
  • Pedro Páramo (Banda Sonora De La Serie De Netflix) – Gustavo Santaolalla (Gustavo Santaolalla)

The full nominations list for the 60 categories is available on the Latin Grammys website. Below is the video announcement of the 2025 nominations.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/veronicavillafane/2025/09/17/bad-bunny-tops-2025-latin-grammy-with-12-nominations-ca7riel–paco-amoroso-get-10/

