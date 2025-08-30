Bad News About ‘The Terminal List’ Season 2 Release Date After ‘Dark Wolf’

With such a huge gap between The Terminal List seasons 1 and 2, it was decided that a prequel series starring Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards would be greenlit and produced. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is now airing on Amazon Prime Video, and that obviously raises questions about what The Terminal List season 2’s release date might be. Bad news on that front, unfortunately.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is going to run until September 24, and around that time is when filming is supposed to be wrapping up on The Terminal List season 2, which started in the spring of 2025.

If filming wraps this fall, let’s say October-November 2025, we can go back to the first season to map this out. The Terminal List season 1 ended filming in August 2021. It then premiered in July 2022, 11 months later. So, we’re looking at anywhere from a September to October 2026 release date for The Terminal List season 2 if that post-production time holds. That’s over a year from now and a stunning over four year gap between the first and second seasons of the show, which even for the current streaming industry, is laughably long time.

The reason this happened is…Chris Pratt, star of the show. His problem was that he was simply just too booked to too many big movies to have The Terminal List, its popularity aside, be at the top of his schedule. Since The Terminal List was released in 2022, Pratt has starred in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (as the lead), Guardians of the Galaxy Part 3 (as the lead), The Garfield Movie (as the lead) and Netflix’s The Electric State (as the co-lead). It is, in fact, hard to imagine jamming an entire season of The Terminal List in there. Dark Wolf was in fact something Pratt pushed for because he knew that his schedule was going to damage The Terminal List season 2’s release window.

MADRID, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 27: Millie Bobby Brown (L) and Chris Pratt attend the premiere of “The Electric State” at Callao Cinema on February 27, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Benito/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

The Terminal List was unique in that it was somewhat shredded by critics with a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it had a stellar 94% audience score. It’s very early for Dark Wolf, but it’s already got a 7.9/10 on IMDB, which in the context of that site, is very good.

So, what happens from here? The plan isn’t just for more Terminal List. The plan isn’t just for more Dark Wolf, which is happening, but for potentially even more shows according to David DiGilio speaking to THR:

Hopefully the gap between seasons 2 and 3 won’t be as long, as Chris Pratt (may) be retired from being Star Lord at least, and lord knows they’re not making an Electric State 2, but at least the new season is coming. In a year.

