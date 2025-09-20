The post ‘Beauty In Black’ Dethroned In Netflix’s Top 10 List By A New Crime Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tyler Perry had a good run with the second season of his series, Beauty and Black, landing on top of Netflix’s Top 10 list for a while, but now it’s been unseated by a new, pretty high-profile production. That would be Black Rabbit, not to be confused with another Netflix original drama, Black Doves. This one does not star Keira Knightley, but Jude Law and Jason Bateman, with Bateman having recently played the villain in one of Netflix’s most-watched movies ever, Carry-On. Here’s the synopsis: “When the owner of the hottest restaurant in New York allows his troubled brother to return to the family business, he opens the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built.” The Bear, but with crime! I mean not really, but that’s how it sounds, at least. This is an eight episode, allegedly limited series with anywhere from 45 to 68(!) minute episodes, though these days I believe something is a limited series when I see it, as it’s becoming common for any well-performing one to land a second season eventually. Black Rabbit is reviewing…fine. It has a positive 65% from critics and a 68% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes, which I’d say is about as average as you get on the platform. Worth watching, probably, at the very least. As for Beauty in Black, that show was already renewed for season 3. It should be out in 2026 some time, as there is not a long gap between those seasons. Despite being the #1 show in America, it has been entirely ignored by critics. It has a single review. One. It’s positive! 100% score, hooray! The rest of the list has Wednesday at #3, continuing to rack up views in the wake of the second half of… The post ‘Beauty In Black’ Dethroned In Netflix’s Top 10 List By A New Crime Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tyler Perry had a good run with the second season of his series, Beauty and Black, landing on top of Netflix’s Top 10 list for a while, but now it’s been unseated by a new, pretty high-profile production. That would be Black Rabbit, not to be confused with another Netflix original drama, Black Doves. This one does not star Keira Knightley, but Jude Law and Jason Bateman, with Bateman having recently played the villain in one of Netflix’s most-watched movies ever, Carry-On. Here’s the synopsis: “When the owner of the hottest restaurant in New York allows his troubled brother to return to the family business, he opens the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built.” The Bear, but with crime! I mean not really, but that’s how it sounds, at least. This is an eight episode, allegedly limited series with anywhere from 45 to 68(!) minute episodes, though these days I believe something is a limited series when I see it, as it’s becoming common for any well-performing one to land a second season eventually. Black Rabbit is reviewing…fine. It has a positive 65% from critics and a 68% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes, which I’d say is about as average as you get on the platform. Worth watching, probably, at the very least. As for Beauty in Black, that show was already renewed for season 3. It should be out in 2026 some time, as there is not a long gap between those seasons. Despite being the #1 show in America, it has been entirely ignored by critics. It has a single review. One. It’s positive! 100% score, hooray! The rest of the list has Wednesday at #3, continuing to rack up views in the wake of the second half of…

‘Beauty In Black’ Dethroned In Netflix’s Top 10 List By A New Crime Show

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 01:55
Tyler Perry had a good run with the second season of his series, Beauty and Black, landing on top of Netflix’s Top 10 list for a while, but now it’s been unseated by a new, pretty high-profile production.

That would be Black Rabbit, not to be confused with another Netflix original drama, Black Doves. This one does not star Keira Knightley, but Jude Law and Jason Bateman, with Bateman having recently played the villain in one of Netflix’s most-watched movies ever, Carry-On. Here’s the synopsis:

The Bear, but with crime! I mean not really, but that’s how it sounds, at least. This is an eight episode, allegedly limited series with anywhere from 45 to 68(!) minute episodes, though these days I believe something is a limited series when I see it, as it’s becoming common for any well-performing one to land a second season eventually.

Black Rabbit is reviewing…fine. It has a positive 65% from critics and a 68% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes, which I’d say is about as average as you get on the platform. Worth watching, probably, at the very least.

As for Beauty in Black, that show was already renewed for season 3. It should be out in 2026 some time, as there is not a long gap between those seasons. Despite being the #1 show in America, it has been entirely ignored by critics. It has a single review. One. It’s positive! 100% score, hooray!

The rest of the list has Wednesday at #3, continuing to rack up views in the wake of the second half of season 2 airing. It’s put up huge numbers, even if it probably won’t match season 1. Season 3 will start filming early next year. Adolescence has reappeared on the list due to its loads of Emmy wins and people wanting to check it out after the fact. I think most of them are going to be pretty amazed. New seasons of licensed shows SWAT and Heartland are bringing up the rear here.

We are heading toward Stranger Things season 5 time later this fall with its weirdly broken-into-three-parts season that will begin in November and air two more parts during December holidays. But we still have a ways to go until then.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/19/beauty-in-black-dethroned-in-netflixs-top-10-list-by-a-new-crime-show/

