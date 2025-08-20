Best Crypto Presales: Why Traders Are Backing Maxi Doge for 10,000% Gains

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/20 03:10
Crypto prices have stabilized after losses on Monday, with Bitcoin and Ethereum breaking even while XRP, BNB, and Cardano gained between 1% and 2%.

Dogecoin remains in the red with a 1% loss, but a new Dogecoin alternative called Maxi Doge ($MAXI) has experienced explosive presale growth. The presale launched three weeks ago, but Monday marked its first day with $100,000 inflows – a significant milestone that reflects growing hype, FOMO, and investor appetite.

Usually, a $100,000 daily gain signals a turning point for a meme coin presale. It indicates that word is spreading, investor confidence is rising, and the project is becoming a bigger part of meme culture.

The $MAXI presale has raised $1.2 million so far, which is highly impressive considering the volatility of Dogecoin and other large-cap meme coins this month. And as momentum builds, several respected analysts have noticed and backed $MAXI for substantial gains.

Top traders say $MAXI is poised for a 10,000% rally this year

Maxi Doge is the juiced-up gym bro version of Dogecoin, who loves leveraged trading and caffeine. He’s not the “do only good every day” dog coin; he’s Dogecoin’s vengeance-seeking younger cousin who was doubted, left out, and watched from the sidelines since 2017.

But now, it’s 2025, and Dogecoin is old, Shiba Inu is out of ideas, and Bonk is like a knock-off version of both. Maxi Doge is the peak of the Dogecoin lineage, the Dogecoin final boss.

He has the viral branding and initial momentum to distinguish himself from other new meme coins and attract serious attention. As a result, top analysts have shown support for the project, with several respected traders saying it could generate huge gains.

For example, RJ from Cryptonews said $MAXI could deliver 10,000% gains once it lists on exchanges, noting that the “branding and artwork” could make it “pop off.”

Similarly, analyst Umar Khan appeared on the 99Bitcoins YouTube channel and speculated that $MAXI could give 10,000% gains. The analyst hailed it as the “best ICO to buy,” pointing to its growing presale momentum as a key indicator of its growth potential.

Dogecoin falls 14% while Maxi Doge investors secure profits

If you bought Dogecoin a month ago, you’d be sitting on a 14% loss today, yet Maxi Doge traders have still managed to make profits during that time.

That’s because the $MAXI presale price steadily increases throughout the campaign, and there’s also a staking mechanism that allows investors to earn passive rewards. Staking currently offers an impressive 233% APY, providing additional profits beyond those from price appreciation. 

AD 4nXd 40F2SCWLdFreZaxGFZ4QZccX3 o87DSu33Wb0YJHiGB7gLLkCWc9QEXnfYVjOR c9kx2B5jiKqkhfVgLTp27NbmPV1Td6XJbqmwNVGk37FznKT1fGamWYb7 TH HbOdr9tNV?key=KqnMycU74ubYu AFUvBP w

With Dogecoin declining this month and Maxi Doge introducing new branding, a lower valuation, and potential for steady gains even during the presale, it’s no surprise that the ICO is performing so well.

How to buy the $MAXI presale

The Maxi Doge presale uses a multi-tiered pricing system, with each new round presenting a higher price. This encourages investors to act early to secure the most upside potential.

According to its website, the next price increase will happen in just two days. But for those wanting to buy before then, joining the presale is simple: visit the project’s website, connect your wallet, swap ETH, BNB, USDT, or USDC for $MAXI, or pay with a bank card. 

AD 4nXeRGHB5I5CcP1QY7QeLaKr Qr0MAJIhjoloMFKXlWttvb1k5Jp81sVpYBdyCSyzAu w2JpOyWp8L07QgPmRiamX4nxI32Jdc6Lr2nYMWGFHOttXVfr75CkTNP06PHPkwq5q8Vnk?key=KqnMycU74ubYu AFUvBP w

Once you purchase tokens, you’ll also have the option to stake them and earn passive rewards. Presale participants will be able to claim their tokens once the campaign ends, while stakers are expected to be able to pull theirs one week later.

Despite the dip in Dogecoin, Maxi Doge’s presale has started gaining significant momentum this week, with its largest-ever day of inflows on Monday. This signals a clear shifting dynamic in the meme coin market, with investors favoring a newer, fresher alternative with more growth potential.

It’s still uncertain whether $MAXI will reach the 10,000% price gain targets set by RJ and Umar Khan, but all current indicators point to a bright future ahead. However, with price increases baked into the presale, potential buyers should not wait to join.

Visit Maxi Doge Presale

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$177.66-3.44%
Capverse
CAP$0.0642-1.38%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.26889-4.29%
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1137-4.77%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002084-2.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008851-0.85%
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss Remember that bold forecast from 2018? Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff famously suggested that Bitcoin was “more likely” to tumble to $100 than surge past $10,000. Fast forward to 2025, and Bitcoin is trading at a staggering $113,260, having recently hit an all-time high of $124,128. This dramatic rise has prompted Rogoff to reflect on his much-discussed Bitcoin prediction, offering valuable insights into the unpredictable nature of digital assets. Why Did the Bitcoin Prediction Go Wrong? Rogoff’s original thesis was straightforward: he believed Bitcoin’s primary use case was illicit activity. Consequently, he anticipated a global regulatory crackdown that would suppress its value. However, the reality unfolded quite differently. Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Rogoff cited several key factors that led to his inaccurate forecast: Lack of Effective Regulation: Contrary to expectations, comprehensive global regulation did not materialize swiftly. This allowed Bitcoin to grow without the anticipated governmental constraints. Unexpected Adoption: Beyond illicit uses, Bitcoin saw significant and unexpected adoption. This included institutional investment, corporate treasuries, and growing mainstream acceptance, expanding its utility far beyond what was initially perceived. Regulatory Inaction: While discussions about regulation continued, concrete, coordinated global action that would cripple Bitcoin’s value largely remained absent, or was too slow to impact its momentum. These elements combined to create an environment where Bitcoin could flourish, directly contradicting the economist’s earlier Bitcoin prediction. The Unstoppable Rise of Bitcoin The journey from $10,000 to over $113,000 has been nothing short of remarkable. Bitcoin’s resilience and growth highlight a fundamental shift in how the world views digital currencies. What was once seen purely as a speculative or niche asset has evolved into a significant player in the global financial landscape. Its decentralized nature, coupled with increasing liquidity and infrastructure development, has fueled this impressive ascent. Many factors contributed to this growth, including: Growing institutional interest and investment. Increased retail adoption and accessibility through various platforms. The narrative of Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and traditional financial instability. This sustained upward trajectory continues to challenge conventional economic models and forecasts. Lessons from a Misguided Bitcoin Prediction Rogoff’s reflection offers crucial lessons for anyone attempting to forecast the future of emerging technologies. Predicting the trajectory of innovative assets like Bitcoin is inherently challenging due to their nascent stage and rapid evolution. Traditional economic models, while robust for established markets, may not fully capture the dynamics of disruptive innovations. What can we learn from this? Adaptability is Key: Economic models and forecasts need to be dynamic and adaptable to new information and changing market conditions. Understand New Paradigms: Cryptocurrencies introduce new economic paradigms that require fresh perspectives, not just applying old frameworks. Embrace Uncertainty: The future of digital assets remains uncertain, making rigid predictions risky. A flexible approach is often more prudent. The missed Bitcoin prediction serves as a powerful reminder of how quickly the financial world can change. Navigating the Future of Bitcoin While Bitcoin’s journey has defied many early skeptics, its future still holds potential volatility and ongoing regulatory developments. Governments and financial institutions worldwide are still grappling with how to integrate or regulate digital assets effectively. However, the foundational adoption and technological advancements suggest that Bitcoin is here to stay, evolving into a more mature asset class. For investors and enthusiasts, staying informed about regulatory shifts, technological upgrades, and broader market sentiment is crucial. The market continues to mature, offering both opportunities and risks. It is always wise to approach these markets with a clear understanding of your risk tolerance. In conclusion, Kenneth Rogoff’s candid reflection on his 2018 Bitcoin prediction underscores the complex and often unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market. His insights highlight how factors like regulatory evolution and unexpected adoption can dramatically alter the course of emerging technologies. Bitcoin’s remarkable journey from a niche asset to a global financial phenomenon continues to challenge conventional wisdom, proving that innovation often moves faster than forecasts. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Who is Kenneth Rogoff? Kenneth Rogoff is a prominent American economist and professor of economics at Harvard University. He is known for his work on international economics and public finance. 2. What was Rogoff’s original Bitcoin prediction? In 2018, Rogoff predicted that Bitcoin was “more likely” to fall to $100 than rise to $10,000, primarily due to his belief that its main use was for illicit activities and that a global regulatory crackdown was imminent. 3. Why did his Bitcoin prediction prove inaccurate? Rogoff attributes his misjudgment to the lack of effective global regulation, the unexpected and widespread adoption of Bitcoin, and the general inaction from regulatory bodies that he had anticipated. 4. What is Bitcoin’s current price? As of 2025, Bitcoin is trading at $113,260, having recently reached an all-time high of $124,128. 5. What can we learn from this missed forecast? This situation teaches us that emerging technologies like Bitcoin are highly unpredictable. Economic models need to be adaptable, and forecasters must consider new paradigms and unexpected adoption patterns rather than relying solely on traditional frameworks. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your friends and on your social media channels! Help us spread awareness about the evolving cryptocurrency landscape and the fascinating stories within it. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00216702-5.50%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01919-2.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10026-1.32%
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:15
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion

PA Daily | Binance's second batch of voting coins will be listed on ONDO, BIGTIME, and VIRTUAL; Babylon Bitcoin staking function is now online