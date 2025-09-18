Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 00:27
Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years.

With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave.

Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix.

These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.

 

Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets

The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets.

The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years.

To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B.

This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy.

Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks.

For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold

The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, but what about actually using it? That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) comes in.

While Bitcoin has become the ultimate store of value, its network is slow, expensive, and not built for modern-day crypto culture. Bitcoin Hyper fixes that.

It’s a Layer 2 ecosystem built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), which means sub-second transactions, near-zero fees, and compatibility with one of the fastest blockchains in the world.

In practice, this gives Bitcoin the execution layer it has always lacked.

Think payments, dApps, DeFi, and even meme coins – all powered by Bitcoin itself.

Developers can build freely, assets move cross-chain from day one, and users finally get a network that can handle the speed and scale of real adoption. It’s basically Bitcoin with a facelift.

At today’s presale price of $0.012935, Bitcoin Hyper has already raised $16.4M.

If lawmakers are serious about stacking Bitcoin, projects that unleash its utility could ride that momentum. $HYPER positions itself as both the fuel and the launchpad for the next Bitcoin era.

Use our guide to learn how to buy Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) right now.

2. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – The Currency of Secure Adoption

If America is serious about stacking Bitcoin reserves, infrastructure tokens tied to adoption could see the biggest boost.

Holding $BEST unlocks reduced fees, higher staking rewards, early access to token launches, and even governance rights. In other words, it turns every user into more than just a customer. They become stakeholders in the platform itself.

That utility has caught attention early. The token is currently priced at $0.025655, with $15.9M already raised in presale.

As adoption grows, demand for $BEST could climb, since everything from presale participation to ecosystem rewards runs through it.

For retail buyers, $BEST doubles as a ticket to exclusive opportunities to join presales early and securely within the app.

With a growing user base, the token looks positioned as one of the best altcoins for those betting on the infrastructure that will carry Bitcoin into its reserve era.

Follow our guide to get your Best Wallet Token ($BEST) today.

3. Remittix ($RTX) – Powering Global Crypto-to-Fiat Transfers

If the U.S. moves ahead with a strategic Bitcoin reserve, the next big question is usability. How do governments, institutions, or even individuals move and spend digital assets in the real world?

Remittix ($RTX) is tackling exactly that problem with a crypto-to-fiat network that lets users pay directly into bank accounts in over 30 currencies.

The process is simple: send crypto, and the recipient gets fiat through local payment rails – fast, secure, and without hidden FX fees.

This model, called PayFi, could be a game-changer if demand for cross-border crypto settlement grows.

Remittix is already live in beta with its wallet, audited by CertiK, and the team has cleared KYC verification. It plans listings on major CEXs after the presale.

Tokenomics are capped at 1.5B supply, with deflationary mechanics built in.

At its current presale price of $0.1080, Remittix has raised an impressive $25.9M.

$RTX is positioning itself as one of the best crypto presales to benefit from a future where Bitcoin isn’t just stored but also used across borders.

You can learn more about Remittix ($RTX) here. 

The Best Crypto to Buy in a Bitcoin Reserve Era

With the U.S. potentially moving toward stockpiling Bitcoin via the BITCOIN Act, projects that align with that shift might be among the best crypto to buy in the near term.

Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix each bring a mix of utility, momentum, and relevance to the table.

Disclaimer: This content has been supplied by a third party contributor. Brave New Coin does not endorse or promote any products or services mentioned herein. Readers are encouraged to conduct independent research before making any financial decisions. The information provided is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/best-crypto-to-watch-saylor-treasury-council-push-bitcoin-reserve-bill

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
