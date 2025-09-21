When searching for the best crypto to buy now, many investors are looking past established meme coins like Pepe and Shiba Inu. The need to have more than just memes has led them to Layer Brett (LBRETT), causing a stir with its ongoing crypto presale. Fusing the viral energy of meme culture with the robust [...] The post Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepe and Shiba Inu Holders Are Selling Up To Buy This New Viral Coin appeared first on Blockonomi.When searching for the best crypto to buy now, many investors are looking past established meme coins like Pepe and Shiba Inu. The need to have more than just memes has led them to Layer Brett (LBRETT), causing a stir with its ongoing crypto presale. Fusing the viral energy of meme culture with the robust [...] The post Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepe and Shiba Inu Holders Are Selling Up To Buy This New Viral Coin appeared first on Blockonomi.

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepe and Shiba Inu Holders Are Selling Up To Buy This New Viral Coin

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/21 18:30
When searching for the best crypto to buy now, many investors are looking past established meme coins like Pepe and Shiba Inu. The need to have more than just memes has led them to Layer Brett (LBRETT), causing a stir with its ongoing crypto presale.

Fusing the viral energy of meme culture with the robust technology of an Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett offers something its predecessors don’t: tangible utility. As capital flows out of older meme tokens, this project is capturing the attention of those seeking more than just hype. It’s a project built for performance.

What Layer Brett Does Different Than PEPE and SHIB?

While Pepe and Shiba Inu delivered incredible runs, their future growth is capped by enormous market capitalizations. For them, a 100x return is a mathematical improbability. Layer Brett, however, presents a different scenario.

As a presale token, its low entry point offers a ground-floor opportunity. The project is built on a high-utility Ethereum Layer 2 framework, designed to slash transaction fees to as low as $0.0001 and process transactions almost instantly. This technical advantage over standard meme coins like PEPE and SHIB provides a sustainable foundation for growth, moving beyond pure speculation.

Pepe and Shiba Inu Price Prediction General

Predicting the future for PEPE and SHIB is complex. Both tokens are heavily influenced by market sentiment and social media trends rather than fundamental tech advancements. With market caps of approximately $4.65 billion and $8.36 billion, respectively, the room for exponential growth has significantly diminished.

While SHIB and PEPE remain popular, they are volatile assets susceptible to sharp corrections. Many analysts believe that finding the next 100x return requires looking toward low-cap altcoins with stronger utility, which is why attention is shifting away from giants like SHIB and PEPE.

Layer Brett: Best Crypto to Buy Now

Layer Brett is running presale at $0.0058, and it’s already shaping up as the kind of ticket people scream 100x about months later. The yield game is insane. Early stakers are locking in around 680% APY, but every new wallet cuts that number down. This is the musical chairs of APY. Move fast or you’re left with crumbs.

Users just connect their wallets, swap ETH or USDT for LBRETT, and they’re inside. No hoops, no red tape. The easier it is, the faster the floodgates open.

And the hype machine? Already in overdrive. A $1 million giveaway is fueling nonstop FOMO, keeping Layer Brett’s name plastered across feeds while the presale heats up. At $0.0058, the door’s open. Wallets are connecting. ETH and USDT are flowing.

Sell SHIB and PEPE, Get LBRETT

The crypto landscape is shifting. While Pepe and Shiba Inu paved the way for meme coin culture, investors are now demanding more. Layer Brett answers that call by merging viral energy with a powerful Layer 2 engine, offering low fees, fast transactions, and substantial staking rewards.

With a $1 million giveaway planned and a presale offering an early entry point, the opportunity is clear. The presale is active now but won’t last forever, giving early backers a unique chance to get involved in the best crypto to buy now.

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):
Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain
Telegram: View @layerbrett
X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepe and Shiba Inu Holders Are Selling Up To Buy This New Viral Coin appeared first on Blockonomi.

