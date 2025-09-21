Big Bull Michael Saylor Discusses Bitcoin’s Future: “The 10-Year Period Has Begun”

In his recent interview with Natalie Brunell, MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor made important statements about the future of Bitcoin (BTC) as institutional investors enter the sector.

While Bitcoin’s decreasing volatility might make it “boring” for thrill-seeking retail investors, it’s actually a natural maturation phase for the asset and a positive sign, according to Saylor.

Saylor notes that the decline in Bitcoin’s price volatility has attracted the attention of large institutional investors, which he sees as part of Bitcoin’s maturation process and encouraging long-term capital holders to invest in large amounts of the asset.

Saylor argues that this maturation period is necessary for the asset to become a more robust and reliable investment vehicle.

Saylor describes the decade between 2025 and 2035 as a new “digital gold rush” for the Bitcoin ecosystem. He predicts that many different business models and products will emerge during this period, new companies will be founded, and vast fortunes will be created. Saylor states that this period reflects the “chaos” in the market, and that mistakes will be made, but ultimately, great successes will be achieved.

The interview also explores Saylor’s vision for Bitcoin-backed credit instruments. Saylor argues that Bitcoin, as “digital capital,” could generate higher returns and address weaknesses in the traditional financial system. He argues that his company’s work in this area has enabled Bitcoin to generate cash flow, creating safer, higher-yielding, and more liquid credit products for investors.

*This is not investment advice.

