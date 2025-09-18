Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

By: Coinstats
2025/09/18 21:40
In a landmark development for digital asset investors, REX-Osprey™, a collaboration between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, has rolled out the first-ever U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offering direct spot exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP.


According to a press release on Businessnewswire, the new products, trading under tickers DOJE and XRPR on the Cboe exchange, mark a significant step in bringing two of the most recognized cryptocurrencies into regulated investment vehicles.


Dogecoin Gets Its First ETF

The launch of DOJE represents a historic milestone as the first Dogecoin spot ETF in the United States. Once regarded as a meme coin driven by online culture and celebrity endorsements, Dogecoin has since grown into one of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, supported by a highly active global community.


By structuring DOGE under the 1940 Act fund framework, REX-Osprey is making the asset more accessible to traditional investors who prefer trading through established brokerage accounts rather than crypto exchanges. Analysts note that this could broaden institutional interest in DOGE, especially as regulatory-compliant exposure options expand.


XRP ETF Brings Utility-Focused Crypto Into Spotlight

Alongside DOJE, the XRPR ETF provides exposure to XRP, the digital asset powering Ripple’s payments network. XRP has long been associated with fast, low-cost cross-border transactions, a use case that has attracted growing attention from both banks and payment providers.


The XRPR fund will hold most of its assets directly in spot XRP, with the remainder invested in XRP-backed exchange-traded products. This hybrid structure aims to provide investors with a liquid and straightforward way to gain exposure to an asset that continues to be at the center of conversations about the future of international payments.


Expanding a Growing ETF Lineup

The new DOGE and XRP ETFs follow the July debut of the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (SSK), which became the first U.S.-listed ETF to combine spot Solana exposure with on-chain staking rewards.


That fund has already surpassed $275 million in assets under management and recently converted to a Regulated Investment Company (RIC) structure, boosting tax efficiency for investors while keeping its staking benefits intact.


According to Greg King, CEO of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, the launch of DOJE and XRPR underscores the firm’s ambition to pioneer regulated investment pathways for digital assets.


“ETFs have always been about access,” King said in a statement. “The digital asset revolution is accelerating, and to deliver exposure to leading tokens like Dogecoin and XRP within the protection of the U.S. ETF framework is something we are proud to bring to the market.”


What This Means for Crypto Adoption

Market watchers suggest that the arrival of DOGE and XRP ETFs could broaden crypto exposure in retirement portfolios, wealth management products, and institutional trading desks.


For Dogecoin, this marks a shift from meme-driven volatility to potentially more structured investment flows. For XRP, the ETF comes at a time when analysts, including those at Morgan Stanley, have speculated on its potential to capture a share of the $150 trillion cross-border payments market currently dominated by SWIFT.


With these launches, REX-Osprey continues to carve out a niche as one of the leading firms bridging crypto-native assets with the regulated ETF space, setting the stage for broader institutional adoption in the coming years.


